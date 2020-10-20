Away cancelled | Hilary Swank’s Netflix series axed after one season

Netflix has wielded its axe as soon as once more – this time to cancel Hilary Swank sci-fi series Away after simply one season.

The house drama was launched on the platform in September however regardless of spending a number of weeks within the streamer’s high 10 most-watched exhibits it hasn’t carried out sufficient to land a second outing.

The series revolved round Swank’s character Emma Inexperienced, an American astronaut who leads a world crew on the primary mission to Mars whereas leaving her family members behind on Earth.

Away additionally starred Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Talitha Bateman and was created by Andrew Hinderaker – whose inspiration for the series got here from an article in Esquire written by Chris Jones.

It turns into the most recent in an extended line of exhibits to be cancelled after solely one season, with different current examples together with I Am Not Okay With This, The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance, Teenage Bounty Hunters and Messiah.

Extra established exhibits haven’t been immune from the axe both, with GLOW, Altered Carbon and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina among the many excessive profile casualties of 2020.

Netflix has not but commented on the information relating to Away, and so the exact causes for the cancellation haven’t been confirmed at this stage – however with different exhibits, the streamer has cited the difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as a purpose for cancellations.

Away season 1 is out there to stream on Netflix.