Away Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Canceled?

Away, a sci-fi drama starring Hilary Swank, was canceled by Netflix just over a month after its September 2020 premiere. Away’s cancellation came as a bit of a surprise since it had a skilled, interesting cast and a story that would have made you want to watch a new Netflix show. Andrew Hinderaker, who also worked on Penny Dreadful, made Away. Up to that point, it had been about an international team of astronauts who were going on a three-year mission to Mars. During the first season of Away, viewers mostly saw the team’s journey through the eyes of Emma Green (Swank), who was the team’s leader. But Away’s time on Netflix was short, even though it did well from the time it started to the time it was canceled in mid-October.

Most space dramas are unique in their own way. Away, a sci-fi thriller with Hilary Swank, is one of the most expensive shows that Netflix has ever put out. People say that each episode of the show costs $6 million, but it is absolutely worth it. Fans have already become interested in the American TV show.

Since it first came out on Netflix in early September, the space drama Away starring Hilary Swank has been quietly getting more attention and fans. The story of the first crewed trip to Mars feels ominously modern, especially in light of the current pandemic, which has made even families feel isolated and alone, and Emma, played by Hilary Swank, is at the center of Away. She is the leader of the three-year trip to Mars. In the show, Emma has to leave behind her teen daughter and her sick husband.

Decider says that Netflix hasn’t said why a show was canceled, but there are three theories and factors that could be behind the decision. First, the show is expensive. Each scene is said to cost Netflix more than $6 million, making it one of the most expensive shows Netflix has ever made. Those big spending changes definitely took both time and cash to make, maybe even more than Netflix could spend.

The second reason has to do with the pandemic, which hurt many fan-favorite shows and put them in danger of being canceled, just like Away. Even though the creation got the green light and followed safety rules to the letter, it looks like it was too hard and inconvenient for shooting Away. The show is already expensive, and putting it off for a few more months just makes things worse, so it would be best to just end it.

Thirdly, Away is a Netflix Original show, yet it was made by NBC Universal, which gave Netflix permission to show it. This means that, under Netflix’s long-term licensing terms (which are said to be more than 5 years after the end of the last season), the show goes back under the control of NBC Universal. Taking all factors into consideration, Netflix will rebroadcast shows to build its library, not NBC Universals.

As was already said, it seems likely that the astronauts’ main goal in Away Season 2 will be to build a base on Mars, if that happens at all. Before they start their long trip home, these five astronauts will probably have spent over a year on the planet. This will give them a lot of time to have problems with each other. At the end of season one, when Ram told the commander how he felt about her, the show made Emma and Ram fight.

Panthaki is sure that this plot is just getting started. In an interview with NME, he said, “He has this shield, and it takes a lot to get through it. If you separate it, he’ll give everything to that person. So it will be interesting to see how everything turns out.” Back at home, Matt, Emma’s husband, is also trying to deal with Melissa’s sudden confession of love to him. When put together, these two things could make the couple’s long-distance relationship even harder.

All five astronauts make it back to Earth alive after a series of bad things happen to them on their way to Mars. These include, but are not limited to, space blindness, a terrible case of mono, and many other things that happened because of water. If there is a second season, Emma, Ram, Misha (Mark Ivanir), Dr. Kwesi (Ato Essandoh), and Dr. Lu (Vivian Wu) should all be back together because there is no place for them to go in space. Also, there will be more about Matt’s ongoing crush on his nanny Melissa (Monique Gabriela Curnen), as well as the return of Matt and Emma’s daughter Lex (Talitha Bateman) and her teen antics on the show.

There is no information about new characters right now, but showrunner Jessica Goldberg informed Inverse that she is interested in getting into the privatized space race in a possible second season, which will almost certainly lead to the introduction of some new characters. During the first season, she shows a level of international cooperation that hasn’t been seen in a long time, and she is very aware that the most interesting developments in space flight come from the private sector.

The main season of the show started on September 4, 2020, and all ten episodes arrived out on the same day. The viewers liked the show a lot, and both the person who made it and the person who sold it said it was better than they expected. Away was successful enough to break into multiple top ten lists on Netflix all over the world.

After seeing how popular the show was, people probably thought there would be a second season. But unfortunately, it won’t work out in our favor. In October 2020, Netflix will not renew the show because they think that one season is enough and that it should end there. The audience was shocked and surprised by this because they were looking forward to the next season. It’s true that the news came out of the blue from Netflix since fans can’t figure out why they decided to drop the whole series, even though it did well and made a name for itself on several charts.