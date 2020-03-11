Awkwafina: 6 Important Things To Know About The Rapper-Turned-Actress

She Has A Shut Relationship With Her Grandmother

The Farewell is a film based mostly on Lulu Wang’s actual life expertise. Within the movie, Awkwafina performs Billi. Billi’s Chinese language household returns to China as a result of her grandmother has been recognized with stage IV lung most cancers, and he or she solely has a short while left to reside. They resolve to maintain her at the hours of darkness about her well being situation, and as a substitute, they inform Billie’s grandmother that everybody is gathering for the marriage of a cousin. Awkwafina felt this was her most private position to this point, as a result of she could be very shut along with her grandmother. She additionally associated to Billi’s battle of not feeling at residence in China or America.