‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Lands at BBC Three in the U.Okay.

In as we speak’s International Bulletin, the BBC picks up Awkwafina’s newest sequence, Tove Lo preps her appearing debut, HBO Nordics and Australia’s ABC make govt hires, Conecta Fiction Reboot and Mip Cancun share particulars for his or her up to date occasions, and Banijay closes a first-look cope with U.Okay. manufacturing firm Nineteen11.

ACQUISITION

BBC Three has picked up comedy sequence “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” from ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios and can make it obtainable to stream completely on BBC iPlayer in the U.Okay. later this yr.

The 10-part sequence stars the fashionable actor-rapper Awkwafina, a Golden Globe winner for her work in “The Farewell,” and relies on her personal real-life story rising up in Queens, New York. It co-stars “SNL” alum Bowen Yang, BD Wong (“Mr Robotic”) and Lori Tann Chinn (“Orange is the New Black”).

Lucia Aniello, Natasha Lyonne and Steven Okay. Tsuchida direct the sequence, produced by Comedy Central and govt produced by Awkawfina, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao and Peter Principato. VIS is dealing with worldwide distribution.

CASTING

Worldwide pop star Tove Lo is about to make her appearing debut in the upcoming characteristic “The Emigrants” from main Swedish manufacturing firm SF Studios.

The singer of worldwide hits corresponding to “Habits (Keep Excessive),” “Speaking Physique” and “Cool Woman” will play Ulrika in director Erik Poppe’s replace of Vilhelm Moberg’s basic novel “The Emigrants,” beforehand tailored for the huge display in 1971 when Jan Troell’s model was nominated for 5 Academy Awards.

She will likely be joined by actors Lisa Carlehed (“Till We Fall,” “The Rain”) and Gustaf Skarsgård (“Vikings,” “Westworld”), who will lead a solid with huge footwear to fill. The 1971 model starred Max von Sydow and earned Liv Ullmann a Greatest Actress in a Main Function Oscar nod.

SF Studios will distribute in the Nordics with REInvent Worldwide Gross sales dealing with world gross sales.

APPOINTMENTS

Christian Wikander

Credit score: HBO Nordic

HBO Europe has introduced the appointment of Christian Wikander as the firm’s commissioning editor and VP of unique programing at HBO Nordic. Primarily based out of Stockholm, he’ll report back to exec VP of unique programing Antony Root. In the function, Wikander will deal with all Nordic growth and manufacturing for HBO Europe.

He joins the firm from Twelve City, the place he began as head of drama earlier than being promoted to managing director. Earlier than that he labored at Swedish broadcaster SVT the place he commissioned and govt produced main worldwide sequence corresponding to “The Bridge” and “Actual People.”

*****

Australian broadcaster ABC has appointed programmer Roberta Allan as its head of content material curation and distribution inside its leisure and specialist division.

In the function, she’s going to handle the supply of Australian content material throughout the firm’s a number of channels and platforms corresponding to ABC TV, ABC iview, ABC pay attention and the firm’s social media profiles. She can even deal with distribution of all non-news unique content material and acquisitions for the broadcaster whereas working to draw new audiences

Allan involves ABC from BBC Studios, the place she was head of promoting and programming for factual and children content material in Australia and New Zealand. There, she oversaw household programming for the firm’s channels BBC Earth, CBeebies and BBC Brit.

MARKETS

Conecta Fiction Reboot, Spain’s up-and-coming worldwide TV meet-market, has introduced keynote audio system for September’s hybrid on-site/digital occasion held in Pamplona.

Leonardo Aranguibel, manufacturing director at Disney Media Distribution LatAm, Us Hispanics; Domingo Corral, head of unique manufacturing at Movistar Plus; Montse García Alvarez, director of fiction at Atresmedia; Fernando López-Puig, director of content material at Spanish broadcaster TVE; César Benítez, govt producer and CEO at Plano a Plano; Vanessa Garde, musical composer for movie and tv; David Beriain, director and founding father of 93 Metros; and director Felix Viscarret, who helmed 4 episodes of HBO Spain’s extremely anticipated drama sequence “Patria.”

Domingo Corral and Leonardo Aranguibel

Credit score: Conecta Fiction

Additionally included in this yr’s programming are the financing targeted Conecta Fiction Cross-Talks, 4 pitching session that includes 28 initiatives, a roundtable specializing in viewers and information evaluation offered by Nielsen Media Lab’s Harry Brisson, and 4 Rebooting the Viewers shows the place the state of the business is mentioned by panels of specialists.

*****

Reed Midem has introduced that Mip Cancun will go totally digital this yr, supported by its new Mip Cancun On-line+ platform.

Along with a full slate of on-line conferences, this yr’s modified occasion will provide focused, pre-scheduled conferences between worldwide distributors and potential patrons from throughout Latin America. Producers can even be given the alternative to fulfill with commissioners from throughout the Americas in addition to potential co-producers.

Operating Nov. 17-20 this yr’s extremely curated occasion will likely be in stark distinction to earlier editions. Mip Cancun has traditionally been considered one of the rising Latin American business’s key networking occasions, the place circumstantial conferences in a lodge foyer or round the dinner desk can flip into profitable partnerships.

FIRST LOOK DEAL

Banijay Rights has signed a first-look cope with U.Okay. impartial manufacturing firm Nineteen11, giving Banijay unique entry to the firm’s vary of unique programming in documentary, factual leisure and unscripted.

The primary sequence Banijay will decide up in the deal embody Channel Four packages “The Pet Expertise Company: Barking Mad” and “Swingers.” Beforehand, Banijay represented Nineteen11’s “The Posh Frock Store,” promoting it in greater than 50 territories.

Along with his work with Nineteen11, CEO and govt producer Brian Hayes has a powerful TV resume together with hits corresponding to Channel 4’s “First Dates” and Channel 5’s “GPs: Behind Closed Doorways.”