Awkward Kiss With Brad Pitt Explained By Lena Dunham After Internet Backlash

Earlier this yr, Brad Pitt starred in a little bit film referred to as As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood, a Quentin Tarantino movie during which he shared time on display screen with Women actress Lena Dunham. Later at an occasion, the 2 had been chummy and he or she was even seen kissing the actor, albeit relatively awkwardly, at a As soon as occasion. Now Dunham has defined what actually occurred on the premiere occasion.
Chatting with Andy Cohen on a current episode of Watch What Occurs Dwell the oft-open actress revealed what severely occurred with Brad Pitt, noting that the awkward picture was only a unhealthy angle and that she was not making an attempt to “accost” the actor fellow As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio refers to as “Lover.” Per Lena Dunham.
I do not know if you happen to keep in mind there was a kind of awkward picture taken of the 2 of us. Effectively, the way in which the web learn it was I had one way or the other bodily accosted him inflicting him a substantial amount of stress…I’d by no means power a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far an excessive amount of as an artist and a pal.
A few of us are photogenic and a few of us will not be. I don’t learn about you, but when we had been nonetheless within the period of printing photographs, I’d have a barrelful of awkward photographs available for anybody who’d need to Tweet about ‘em. I’d think about it’s most likely worse if you find yourself assembly somebody on the pink carpet and there are skilled photogs clicking photos of you by the second. A few of these are certain to be horrible, horrible, no-good, very unhealthy photographs.
That didn’t cease folks from making blunt feedback in regards to the second nonetheless, which is why we’re nonetheless speaking about it so many months later.
Lena Dunham went on to inform Andy Cohen that Brad Pitt acknowledged she was tremendous nervous round him and went above and past to be variety to her later that night through the As soon as promotional. She even stated he gave her a hoop, which she was nonetheless carrying within the interview (doubly amusing given one other ring that occurred to come back up through the interview was thrown by Dunham into the compost pile).
Later that night time — as a result of he knew I felt nervous — he took me right into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I advised him I like his ring and he gave it to me. And I put on it and each time I put on it, one thing wonderful occurs.
So, it feels like awkward kiss or no awkward kiss, Brad Pitt and Lena Dunham get alongside simply advantageous and there’s actually nothing to see within the photos. What’s price seeing is As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood if you happen to haven’t already. The film’s presently obtainable on DVD, Digital and Blu-ray and I can promise doesn’t function any awkward Lena Dunham or Brad Pitt kisses.
