Axiom Verge 2 already has a date for its launch on Steam after exclusivity with the Epic Games Store

The sequel to Thomas Happ’s metroidvania arrived last summer on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Last summer’s Nintendo Indie Games Show brought us some interesting news such as the arrival of the addictive Loop Hero on Nintendo Switch or the release date of Eastward, a classic adventure with nods to Zelda and Studio Ghibli. But without a doubt the most notorious was the surprise launch of the expected metroidvania by Thomas HappAxiom Verge 2.

On Steam starting August 11, 2022This sequel confirmed its arrival on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and later on PS5, however, PC players would have to get hold of the game through Epic Games Store. For all those who want to get the game from the Valve store, you already have a date from the website of the game on steam.

The game will be available on Valve’s platform on next august 11, a year after its premiere on the Epic Games Store, and you can now add it to your wish list. On the Steam website itself, they have published the minimum and recommended requirements to play Axiom Verge 2 on PC, although as you can imagine, the title works well on modest computers:

Minimum requirements:

SO: Windows 7



Procesador: Intel Pentium E2180 2.0 GHz



Memory: 4GB RAM



Gráficos: Intel HD Graphics 4400



Storage: 300 MB of available space

Recommended Requirements:

SO: Windows 10



Processor: Intel Core i5



Memory: 8GB RAM



Graphics: GeForce GTX 550



Storage: 300 MB of available space

If you haven’t played the original title, in our Axiom Verge review we’ll talk about how this retro-style metroidvania, heavily inspired by the Metroid saga, has come to be one of the best platformer action adventure classic cut of recent years.

More about: Axiom Verge 2.