Axios’ Interivew With Trump Charms Critics Who Once Frowned

An interview between Axios reporter Jonathan Swan and President Donald Trump that aired Monday on HBO has drawn the sort of social-media huzzahs accorded to a heartwarming meme or the drop of a Taylor Swift album.

In a dialog taped Tuesday, July 28, Swan questions Trump’s use of statistics to explain how the nation is grappling with coronavirus, suggesting U.S. efforts are working higher than these of different international locations. “You may’t do this,” Trump says after Swan cited pointed the variety of US Covid-19 deaths as a proportion of the U.S. inhabitants. Within the interview, Swan additionally queries Trump on Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights chief, who not too long ago died, and finds Trump wouldn’t attend the funeral, seemingly partially as a result of Lewis didn’t attend his inauguration.

Media retailers seized upon the interview as an indication of presidential incompetence. The Every day Beast mentioned that the president “has revealed his self-delusion over U.S. COVID numbers in a mind-blowing argument with Axios’ Jonathan Swan.”

Swan has not all the time been a media darling. In 2018, he was pilloried by the press for an interview with Trump that was one of many earliest segments present on Axios’ HBO program, which launched that very same yr. In an interview with Trump on the time, Swan prompted the president to verify he wished to finish computerized citizenship for immigrant youngsters not born within the U.S. A video clip confirmed the journalist smiling about nabbing the news, and prompted a number of rounds of criticism about his reporting fashion – and even prompted him to apologize to colleagues.

However that criticism was not in a lot proof in the present day.

Watch the interview in full under: