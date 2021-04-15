AXS TV’s ‘The Top Ten Revealed’ and ‘A Year In Music’ to Return in May

AXS TV introduced that the music-themed collection “The Top Ten Revealed” and “A Year In Music” will every return for his or her fourth seasons on May 9.

“The Top Ten Revealed” will kick off the night time at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT, instantly adopted by “A Year In Music” at 8:30 p.m ET.

Hosted and govt produced by Katie Daryl, the acclaimed countdown collection “The Top Ten Revealed” is again with 12 new episodes that includes a rotating panel of icons and specialists weighing in on one of the best artists, albums and songs in a 123 of classes.

Panelists together with KISS frontman Paul Stanley (pictured above), “Full Home” star Jodie Sweetin and Selection music critic Chris Willman will breakdown one of the best “Smokin’ ‘Scorching’ Songs For Summer season,” “Motown All Stars,” “Artists Gone Solo” and extra. Season 4 of “The Top Ten Revealed” will even characteristic singer-songwriter James Durbin, Grammy-winning artist Macy Grey, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, comic Margaret Cho, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach and video DJ Matt Pinfield.

“A Year In Music” additionally returns with 12 new episodes profiling landmark musical eras resembling 1967, 1987, 2000, 2015 and extra. Hosted by Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale (pictured above), the collection explores music’s most definitive years by every period’s most influential albums, largest bands and monumental breakthroughs, all via the lens of the political and social happenings of the time.

The collection kicks off with an episode centered round 1982, when Michael Jackson launched his groundbreaking album “Thriller” accompanied by the title monitor’s iconic music video, adopted by an episode targeted on 2012, marked by the rise of One Route and the tragic dying of Whitney Houston.