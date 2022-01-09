AyaNeo Next is a portable console that seeks to compete with the Steam Deck; first details

The manufacturer continues to enter the sector with new models, although the bet raises doubts.

The commitment to offer portable hardware capable of allowing us to enjoy PC video games anywhere is not new, but it may Steam Deck has given the boost in popularity that the industry needed. Thus, for these months the premiere of AyaNeo NextAlthough details about the device and its price have soon raised suspicions about its possible success given the competition.

It will arrive in February at a reserve price of $ 1,345In appearance, AyaNeo Next presents quite a few differences with Steam Deck, betting on a design that is much more comparable with Nintendo Switch Lite than with Valve’s bet. Software has support for Steam games and a UI adapted to the portable nature of the hardware that promises to be intuitive and easy to use for the players. Its managers promise future integration with the Epic and Ubisoft catalog.

At the specification level, based on AyaNeo Next Advance, it is opted for AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Zen3 with eight cores and 16 threads and an AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics chip, 16 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and a SSD storage disk of 2TB M.2 (NVMe). All this supposes a important leap compared to the previous model of the manufacturer, they remember in PC Gamer, but it is a disappointment for some users who expected more ambition in their architecture.

Finally, the console is equipped with a seven-inch IPS LCD screen and a 4100mAh battery for two to six hour gaming sessions.

All of this comes at a price, and your responsible company expects to sell the console for $ 1,345, with shipments scheduled for late February. Their high purchase cost is in line with previous AyaNeo products, but they are much further away from the price announced by Valve for the Steam Deck, which varies from $ 399 to $ 649 depending on the model (from 419 euros to 679 euros in the national market). We will have to wait for analysis to know if the difference is worth it.

