Ayatollah Khamnai, Iran’s supreme leader opened Twitter account in Hindi, also opened account in Urdu

new Delhi: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has opened a Twitter account in Hindi. Khamnai has written his full name Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in his account on Twitter. Khamenei has also written on Twitter account as ‘Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution’. Also Read – Who is #Binod, which is trending continuously on social media, ‘a sudden flood of memes on Twitter

Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has opened a Twitter account in Hindi. He also opened accounts in other languages ​​like Persian, Arabic, Urdu, French, Spanish, Russian and English. pic.twitter.com/jnSI9vsAvo Also Read – Rapper Badshah gave 75 lakh rupees to increase fake social media likes and followers. – ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020 Also Read – Twitter censored tweet related to Ram temple, now these allegations

Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has created Twitter accounts in many languages ​​besides Hindi. Iran’s Supreme Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has opened a Twitter account in addition to Hindi, Persian, Arabic, Urdu, French, Spanish, Russian, English.