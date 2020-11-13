Ayo Davis Promoted at Disney Branded Television

Ayo Davis is transferring over to Disney Branded Television.

She has been appointed to the division’s newly-created position of government vp of artistic improvement and technique, reporting to Disney Branded Television president and chief artistic officer Gary Marsh.

In her new position, Davis will oversee all live-action programming created by Disney Branded Television for Disney Plus, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior networks.

“That is an thrilling and unimaginable time of development for Disney Branded Television. I’m honored to work with Gary and his distinctive crew in leveraging a powerful legacy of storytelling to create participating programming for generations of viewers to return,” stated Davis in an announcement.

Information of her transfer comes round a 12 months and a half after she was tapped as government vp of expertise and casting at each ABC and Disney Plus by ABC chief Karey Burke.

Davis will now have oversight of scripted and unscripted collection, films and specials, and can handle groups throughout a variety of divisions together with unique improvement, present programming, unique films, unscripted content material, and casting and expertise relations.

“Ayo’s sophistication and style elevate each venture she touches — and her impression on the tv panorama is past measure. As we embark on the mission of bringing extra world-class content material to Disney-branded platforms, I couldn’t think about a extra good government with whom to accomplice,” stated Marsh in making the announcement.

Previous to being named as ABC’s casting chief in 2016, Davis was senior vp of expertise and casting at the community, overseeing all scripted prime-time casting. She joined ABC within the casting division over 16 years in the past, the place she has overseen casting for a number of pilots which went on to change into profitable collection, together with “Misplaced,” “Determined Housewives” and “Gray’s Anatomy.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the information.