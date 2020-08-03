Ayodhya: Aarti took place on Saryu before Ram temple Bhumi Pujan, see something like this, see VIDEO

Ayodhya / New Delhi: Religious activities have already started from Bhoomi Pujan to build Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Worshiping is being done in temples. Aarti was also performed on the banks of Saryu river. Barricades have been installed everywhere in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed that only those who have been invited to the Bhoomi-Poojan ceremony in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Also Read – There are 10 mosques-dargahs around the Ram Janmabhoomi, there are Ajan and Aarti together, know what Hindus and Muslims say

Yogi reviewed the preparations for the ceremony by staying near Ram Janmabhoomi for hours. After the Supreme Court’s decision last year, the construction work of the temple is going to start here. On Monday, 12 priests worshiped Lord Ganesha. After that, the deities of the dynasties of Lord Rama and Mother Sita will be worshiped. On Tuesday, worship will be done in Hanumangarhi temple of Ayodhya. Also Read – Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan will last for about 4 hours, when will you know what will be the complete detail

Ayodhya: Priests perform 'Aarti' at the ghat of Saryu river. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is scheduled on 5th August.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra told many tweets and press conferences that out of 175 people invited for the main ceremony, 135 are saints who are part of various spiritual traditions. The Trust also said that due to the Corona virus epidemic, some guests including religious leaders are facing some problems in attending the Bhoomi-Pujan ceremony.

Uma Bharti, veteran BJP leader who was instrumental in the Ram Mandir movement and accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said that she would not participate in Bhoomi Pujan due to Corona virus epidemic. She said that she will perform her puja after the worship is over. The trust has asked the devotees to organize “bhajan-kirtan” outside Ayodhya keeping in mind the restrictions related to Kovid-19.

Iqbal Ansari is one of the invited guests in Bhoomi Poojan. He was a party to the temple-mosque dispute case. The 69-year-old Ansari said, “I will take a firm part in it.” The dispute is now over after the court verdict. “Ansari’s father Hashim Ansari was the oldest party in the case, who died in 2016. After that, the son continued this case in court. His family members said that Mohammad Sharif, a social worker from Ayodhya, has also been invited to attend the program but he will not be able to attend due to his age and illness. There will be only five people on stage during the program…. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust head Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.