Ayodhya Airport to be known as Lord Ram, CM Yogi’s big decision

Lucknow: Ayodhya Airport will now be known as Maryada Purushottam Shriram. The airport will also be of international standard. The Yogi government has started an exercise to change the name and expand the airport. The government has also started to make the airport international. According to media reports, there is a plan to complete the construction of the airport in the next year i.e. 2021. It is believed that after the construction of Ram temple, there will be a huge increase in the number of national and international devotees and tourists here. In view of this, the state government has planned to expand the airport further.

Let us tell you that in April 2017, the development of Ayodhya Airport was planned in two phases. For this, the first stage in the techno-economic survey was to be developed for ATR-72 aircraft. The length of the runway was to be kept at 1680 meters. In the second phase, the airport was to be developed to operate A-321, 200 seater aircraft.

The length of the runway was proposed to be 2300 meters. Later, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced to make this airport eligible for Boeing-777 aircraft and change its name. After this, the Airports Authority of India presented the revised report after conducting a physical survey on May 5 last year. According to the revised report, 463 10 acres of land will be required for the operation of A-321 aircraft in the first phase. The length of the runway will be 3,125 meters and width 45 meters. In the second phase, an additional 122 and 87 acres of land will be required for the operation of large aircraft like Boeing 777.

This airport being built in Ayodhya has not got the status of international level at present, but the state government is preparing it according to the standards of international airport. Due to which, like Kushinagar Airport, it also gets the status of international airport before the start of the operation of the aircraft. Director of Civil Aviation Department of the state, Surendra Singh has instructed the District Magistrate of Ayodhya to submit a proposal for the estimated amount for the airport for the first and second phase by assessing the village-wise, Gatawar area and land for the identified land.