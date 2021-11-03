Ayodhya Deepotsav 2021: Nowadays Ayodhya will likely be lit with 12 lakh lamps, Guinness E book of Global Data crew engaged in counting

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2021: A grand ‘Deepotsav’ program has been arranged in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night by which 12 lakh earthen lamps will likely be lit. This time the UP Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath govt has arranged a grand program of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, by which 12 lakh diyas will likely be lit, by which 9 lakh lamps will likely be lit on Ram’s foot and three lakh lamps will likely be lit in the remainder of Ayodhya. The crew of Guinness E book of Global Data is counting the lamps. Nowadays a file will likely be set after Deepotsav. The echo of the Deepotsav program goes to be heard in all places the arena.Additionally Learn – Ayodhya Deepotsav 2021: Ramnagari shines like this in Ayodhya Deepotsav. Watch Video

Tight safety preparations had been made Additionally Learn – Diwali 2021 Rangoli Designs: Enhance your house this Diwali with Rangoli, make this straightforward design

For this tournament, in depth safety preparations had been made in Ayodhya with a seven-tier gadget. Ayodhya SSP Shailesh Pandey stated, “A seven-layer safety gadget has been deployed within the interior circle from outdoor the town. Police, particular operations staff and particular safety pressure had been deployed to reinforce the safety gadget in Ayodhya. He stated that we’ve got additionally deployed a number of policemen in civil get dressed to test safety and ship intelligence. 40 boats with life-saving apparatus had been deployed at the Saryu river ghats.” Additionally Learn – Glad Diwali 2021: Ship this particular want message to pals and family this Diwali

15 may organization Lashkar-e-Taiba had despatched a danger letter

Allow us to tell that lately a threatening letter written through a terrorist commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was once gained and safety has been beefed up after receiving the letter, threatening to explode 46 railway stations together with Ayodhya. Town limits had been sealed and the access of automobiles, with the exception of VIP and reputable vehicles, has been banned. On the identical time, particular accountability officials had been deployed there to verify the motion of ambulances.

200 artists will take part within the Shobha Yatra

Nowadays round 200 artists from in all places the rustic and SAARC international locations will take part within the Shobha Yatra, all over which they are going to depict scenes from Ramayana. Together with this, particular visitors will likely be welcomed with Vedic chants in Ram Katha Park.

Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate and lay the basis stone of construction tasks, whilst a e-book on Ayodhya’s custom and cultural heritage may also be launched.

Enter-IANS