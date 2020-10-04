Ayodhya: First contribution from ‘Hindu Bhai’ for construction of mosque, donation of 21 thousand

Ayodhya: Setting the example of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, the first donation towards the proposed construction of a mosque in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh has come from a Hindu. Rohit Srivastava, a member of the Faculty of Law of Lucknow University, has donated Rs 21,000 for the mosque in Dhanipur village, due to which the Secretary of the Mosque Trust, Athar Hussain has praised him. Also Read – Mischievous elements responsible for breaking disputed structure in Ayodhya, people of Vishwa Hindu Parishad handled the situation: court

Hussain said, "The first contribution to the construction of the mosque has come from a Hindu brother, who is an exemplary and touching example of Indian culture." A fund has been set up by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) constituted by the Sunni Waqf Board to construct a mosque, library, museum and community kitchen on five acres of land.

Srivastava said, "I am from a generation who believes in the spirit of synchronism, in which the obstacles about religion become blurred. I do not celebrate Holi or Diwali without my Muslim friends and they do not celebrate Eid without me. This is the story of crores of Hindus and Muslims of India. I appeal to the members of the Hindu community to come forward and send a message to the mosque seekers that they are our brothers. "

In August, the district administration handed over five acres of land to the Waqf Board in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court in exchange for the Babri Masjid. In February 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government announced the allotment of land at Dhanipur in Sadar tehsil of Faizabad, about 25 km from the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

(Input IANS)