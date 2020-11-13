Ayodhya, illuminated by 5 and a half lakh diyas on the occasion of Deepawali, CM Yogi said – endured a lot of humiliation…

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a lot of injustice has happened to Shri Ram for Ayodhya for centuries. Ayodhya, which births both life and life, has been humiliated for years due to the sorrowful thinking of some people. But now this will not happen. The Chief Minister was addressing the state after the symbolic coronation of Shri Ram at the ‘Divya Deepotsav’ held in Ayodhya on Friday. Yogi said that Ayodhya will get its pride. We will make it proud on the world map as Vedic City. Said that Ayodhya suffered a lot of insult, but now it will not happen. Also Read – Start of grand festival in Ayodhya, see photos of Lord Shri Ram’s city

He said, “Until three years ago in Ayodhya, where the Deepotsav is being celebrated, some people were afraid to take the name of Ayodhya. Everything has changed now, people want to come to Ayodhya. This time we have lit 5.51 lakh lamps in Ayodhya, now next year 7.51 lakh lamps will light up Ayodhya. ” The Chief Minister said that, “All the facilities of the devotees or tourists will be taken care of. Till a few years ago, governments used to ban trips like Panchkosi, 14 Kosi and 84 Kosi, today facilities are being increased here. This is a matter related to our identity. ” Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi government, forcibly taking land from farmers for airport

Yogi said that, “This moment of the return of Lord Shri Ram from exile is very holy. Diwali is a festival for every Indian. It is a festival symbolizing our pride and spiritual peace. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple was fought for generations for years. Lakhs of people sacrificed their lives, today this five-century wait has been completed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yogi said that we should be proud that we are in such a period when the dream of the grand divine temple of Shri Ram is coming true. ” Also Read – VIDEO: Ayodhya has been illuminated, such grand preparations are going on for the festival of Diwali

Chief Minister Yogi said that, “Prime Minister has pledged to embody the concept of Ram Rajya by laying the foundation stone of the temple of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in the Corona period. This resolve will come true. ” The Chief Minister said that, “Ayodhya Deepotsav is an effort to carry forward the concept of Ram Rajya. Ramrajya signifies a non-discriminatory society. This is the basis of the policies of the Modi government at the Center. The Chief Minister said that with concerted efforts under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we will make India’s cultural and religious prosperity prestigious on the world stage.

He said, “Attempts were made to bring Fiji, Thailand, Japan, Nepal to Ayodhya on the global stage. Now an international airport is being built here. Shri Ram had to suffer on the Van Gaman Path then, but the Government of Uttar Pradesh is getting the work done to improve the Ram Van Gaman Path, in the coming time, it will be possible to reach Chitrakoot from Ayodhya in just three and a half hours. Ayodhya will be branded globally under the direction of saints. The Chief Minister also informed about the ongoing and future projects for multi-faceted development of Ayodhya amid slogans of Jai Shri Ram in an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm.

Governor Anandiben Patel while congratulating the people of the state for the Deep festival, described Ram as a symbol of Indian identity. He also praised the work being done by the Uttar Pradesh government in the public interest. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, describing himself as Shringverpur, described himself as a Ram Sevak. He termed the celebration of Deepotsav by the Chief Minister as a reflection of public aspirations.

Earlier, in a welcome address, Charitable Affairs Minister Neelkanth Tiwari, while contemplating the grandeur of the city of Ayodhya, termed the commencement of Deepotsav by the Yogi government as a wonderful effort and said that Ayodhya will be glorified all over the world under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

(Input-IANS)