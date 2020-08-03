Ayodhya: Iqbal Ansari, who was a supporter of Babri Masjid, will give this special gift to PM Modi;

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Iqbal Ansari will give a special gift to PM Modi, who is coming to worship Bhumi on August 5, to worship Bhumi. Iqbal Ansari, the son of Hashim Ansari, who was a supporter of Babri Masjid for a long time, has also been invited to participate in the Ram temple Bhumi Pujan. Iqbal Ansari said that he will be involved in Bhoomi Pujan. Also Read – Judge Liberhan, who identified people involved in Babri demolition, said – Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya, it always felt

Along with this, PM will also give a special gift to PM Modi who is coming to worship Ram temple land. Iqbal Ansari said that he will give Ram Charit Manas and Ramnama gifts to PM Modi. Iqbal Ansari said that the Supreme Court has given a decision on this, there is no dispute now. The people of Ayodhya have already lived in complete harmony. There has never been any estrangement between Hindu Muslims here.

Please tell that on 5 August, Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple will be done. Preparations have been completed in Ayodhya. Not more than 200 people will participate in the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan program. Apart from PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandi Ben, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Champat Rai will remain on the stage. Given the corona, the program has been limited.