Ayodhya Mosque Photos: Grand mosque to be built in 5 acres without dome, design continues, foundation will be laid on this day in new year

Ayodhya Mosque Design: Along with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the design of the mosque to be built here has been released by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation on Saturday. Professor SM Akhtar of Jamia Millia Islamia University released the model in front of journalists through video conferencing. Two buildings of mosque and hospital will be built on five acres of land. The design of the mosque has been prepared by SM Akhtar. Library, museum and community kitchen will also be built along with the hospital in the campus. There is no dome in the oval design of the mosque issued by the Trust.

Now the society will be engaged in the process of passing its map. The foundation of the mosque to be built in Dhanipur village can be kept on the occasion of Republic Day or Independence Day. However, no decision has been taken in this regard. Recently, the secretary and spokesperson of the trust Athar Hussain had said, "If the first brick has to be laid to start construction, then there cannot be a better day for it than 26 January or 15 August, because on 26 January the country The foundation of the Constitution was laid, while on 15 August the country became independent and the foundation of independent India was laid."

He had said that, "The mosque in Ayodhya will not have any reference to Babur or any related to it, nor will there be any language or name of the mosque in the name of the king."

The Sunni Waqf Board formed the IICF six months ago to construct the mosque. The design has been finalized by the project’s chief architect, Professor SM Akhtar. Akhtar told that 2,000 people will be able to offer namaz at a time in the mosque and its structure will be circular.

According to Akhtar, “The new mosque will be bigger than the Babri Masjid, but will not have the same structure. There will be a hospital in the middle of the campus. Humanity will be served according to the same spirit that the Prophet had learned 1400 years ago. “

How much it will cost, it is difficult to tell at the moment. The trust said that the tomb that exists in the premises will not be tampered with. Solar power plant will be installed in the huge mosque.