Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan will last for about 4 hours, when will what will be known?

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan: General Secretary of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha area, Champat Rai said that with the protocol of Kovid-19, the security system will be very strict keeping in view the security of the Prime Minister. It is mandatory for all the invitees to come here by 10:30 am. There will be no admission after this. Charamat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, addressed the media.

Champat Rai said that it is mandatory for all those receiving the invitation to come to the Bhoomi Poojan premises by 10:30 am. After this, no one will be given admission at any cost. All have to reach two hours before the arrival of the Prime Minister. He said that those who have been invited will get the card. No other person can come in their place on the basis of this card. With this, he told that no vehicle pass has been issued. Vehicles will be kept away from the venue.

Champat Rai told that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Suresh Bhaiya Joshi and other officials will come by night. Champat Rai said, "Following the spiritual traditions of our country, 135 saints have been invited. Saints will also come from Nepal. Mahant of Janaki temple of Nepal will also come. We have called saints. About fifty two hundred people are invited, including Saint Mahatma. We have invited Iqbal Ansari while Padma Shri Mohammad Sharif has also been invited. Many people call sadhus as Dalits. It is very condemnable."

Champat Rai said, "We have printed an invitation letter which has a security code on it. The name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are mentioned on the invitation letter. The number and name on the card will be cross checked. Today the distribution of those cards has been started in Ayodhya. Mobile will not go in this campus. There will be no electronic equipment nor will any camera go here. The invitees will be given entry into the venue by the way of Rang Mahal. The program is likely to run until around 2:00 pm."

Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that many things have started happening here about the green cloth of Ramlala. Even in such a grand event, people are not getting away from politics. God will wear green clothes, this has also been linked to Prime Minister Modi. This subject is not related to the Prime Minister’s Office. Neither does it have any relation with the Chief Minister nor with the Trust. Perhaps people lack information. Green is a symbol of prosperity. Discussing above color is a bankruptcy of the intelligence of the discussant.