Ayodhya Ram Mandir: generations will learn the story of the struggle for the Ram temple, the time capsule will be buried 2000 feet below the construction site

Time capsule in Ayodhya Ram Mandir: There are only a few days left for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will duly start the construction of the temple on 5 August. This Ram Mandir Construction Trust has decided to make a time capsule 2000 feet below the temple construction site. So that if any one wants to study about the history of this temple after thousands of years in future, then it will get information about the entire cycle of events. Also Read – CM Yogi worshiped Lord Ram in Ayodhya, meeting on preparations for temple construction

This time capsule will record the history and other facts of the temple. In this regard, Kameshwar Chaupal, member of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that this is being done to avoid any dispute in future. Also Read – The trust campaign will run from 25 November to 25 December for the grand temple of Lord Ram, the estimated expenditure is so much of crores

Chaupal told ANI that in the future through the time capsule, any person will get information about the temple. Also Read – Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on June 10, machines are already deployed

Chaupal said that the struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi has taught a lot to the present and future generations.

This time capsule will be something made of copper. He further said that for the construction of this temple, soil will be brought from holy places around the country including Gurudwaras, Buddhist and Jain temples.