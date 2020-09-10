Ayodhya saint who came in support of Kangana Ranaut, said – Matoshree also has many illegal constructions.

Ayodhya: Ayodhya saints have come out in support of the demise of actress Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai by BMC. The saints have called it vengeance. Mahant Paramhans Das of the ascetic camp said that there are many illegal constructions in ‘Matoshri’, the residence of Thackeray family, they should also be demolished. Attacking Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for using objectionable words against Kangana, he said that he was being targeted for supporting the CBI probe in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Also Read – Entertainment News: Ankita Lokhande targeted Riya Chakraborty, asked- Was she helping Sushant by giving drugs?

Mahanta said that the Shiv Sena was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray to protect Hindus, but the party has now become an organization of people who are working against the country and are targeting the daughters of the country. The supporters of the ascetic camp also burnt posters of Shiv Sena leaders and effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

Let us know that since yesterday, people are expressing their opinion on the social media against Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. Let me tell you that shortly before, Kangana gave a statement that the name of Shiv Sena should be changed to Sonia Sena. Because Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten the morality with which Bal Thackeray formed the party.

