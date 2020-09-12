Ayodhya saints and saints warned: Uddhav Thackeray should not enter this city even by mistake, otherwise…

Uttar Pradesh: The sages of Ayodhya and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have announced that they will not allow Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to enter Ayodhya. The saints have now burnt the trumpet against the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakrey. Ayodhya saints are very angry with the Government of Maharashtra, working with a sense of revenge in the recent killing of saints in Maharashtra and then the murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read – Sexual abuse case of children: Poxo court framed charges against Ashram owner and disciple

Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi questioned the demolition of the office of actress Kangana Ranaut by the BMC, saying that no saint and Hindu public will welcome Uddhav Thackeray and his Shiv Sena in Ayodhya. They will be strongly opposed. Mahant Raju Das said that the Shiv Sena has now become Sonia's army.

He said that the government's effort is to degrade the Hindu public. He said that nothing has happened till date on the killing of saints in Palghar. But if someone raised his voice, action was taken against him. Mahant Raju Das said that from Ayodhya we call that if the saints and Hindu masses gather and come to Ayodhya, they will not let them come to Ayodhya. The saints will unanimously oppose Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

At the same time, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is also seen standing with these saints and they have also questioned the action of Maharashtra government by calling it a wrong action. At the same time, Sharad Sharma, the provincial media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, also said that where there will be a Sant Samaj, we will also live there. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad is also seen standing with the saints and they have also raised questions on the functioning of the Maharashtra government and termed the actions taken by them as wrong.

Sharma also said that the Sant Samaj is opposing Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and we also support his opposition. They will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya. We stand with the saint community. Sharad Sharma, the provincial media in-charge of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, told that the Uddhav government is running a bulldozer on the office of an actress with a sense of revenge. The people who are supporting Shiv Sena are playing the game of appeasement and the Maharashtra government is following the same steps.