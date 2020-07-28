Ayodhya, welcoming PM Modi, will light 1 lakh lamps, pictures of Ramayana characters will be everywhere

Ayodhya: Preparations are on in full swing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Ayodhya) to Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya. PM Modi will come to attend the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of temple construction on August 5. On the roads through which the Prime Minister’s convoy will pass, there is yellow paint on the buildings on both sides, on which pictures of various characters of Ramayana are being carved. Modi will reach Ram Janmabhoomi from the helipad at Saket College. Also Read – Ram temple foundation stone program: Apart from PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Uma Bharti, Advani will also be included, see list

Ayodhya Information Department Deputy Director Muralidhar Singh said that the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is doing the work of painting pictures of various characters of color and Ramayana on the buildings on either side of the three-kilometer strip of road. He said that life-size sketches of Lord Ram and mother Sita will be seen on the helipad in Saket, while pictures of various characters of Ramayana will be seen on the walls of buildings on both sides of the roads.

The official said that the Prime Minister will also visit Hanumangarhi and the buildings on either side of the road leading to it are also being decorated. Many roads and temples in Ayodhya will be decorated with flowers on the day of the Prime Minister's visit and more than one lakh lamps will be lit on the banks of the Saryu River and in various temples.

On the occasion of Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the construction of Ram Janbhumi temple, the temple administration will provide more than one lakh packets of ‘Prasad’ for distribution among the people and devotees. Singh said that a media center will also be built in Ayodhya to provide various facilities to media persons.