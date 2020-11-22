Ayurveda and yoga are very helpful in dealing with the challenges after corona infection: Naik

Panaji: Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik said that Ayurveda, Yoga and other methods will be very helpful for people all over the world in dealing with the problems arising after getting infection free from the corona virus. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Union Minister Naik said that a health model emphasizing preventive measures is needed to effectively deal with such problems in future. Also Read – Coronavirus Second Wave: Take care of yourself during the second wave of Corona, follow this rule

Addressing a global online conference on the topic ‘Post Kovid-19 Era Health and Humanity Impact on Human and Societies’, he said that the impact of the epidemic will result in fundamental changes in society and the health care system. Also Read – Coronavirus Updates: Central Government will send central team to these states including UP to overcome corona

Naik tweeted, “I am convinced that Ayurveda, Yoga and other methods will be extremely helpful for the whole world in dealing with the challenges after Kovid-19”. Naik was also infected with the corona virus and later in September Infection free. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona Infections Number of 91 Lakhs, 45,209 New Cases in Last 24 Hours

He said that Ayurveda and other traditional methods of treatment are primarily beneficial in the prevention of diseases because of the holistic approach to health and disease and low expenses.

He tweeted, “These systems also have solutions to psychological and emotional problems arising after the epidemic.” Ayurveda was also included in the National Treatment Original Paper launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH. has gone.