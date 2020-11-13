Entertainment

Ayurveda Day: PM Modi inaugurated two Ayurvedic institutes, said- ‘We have the greatest heritage’

November 13, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Ayurveda Institute of Teaching and Training (ITRA) in Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur through video conferencing on the occasion of the fifth Ayurvedic Day. These institutions are expected to play a leadership role throughout the world in the progress and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century. Also Read – Celebration of Bihar: PM Narendra Modi targeted Mamata Banerjee and Congress party, said – Death game does not get votes

In fact, the central government believes that AYUSH health practices have not yet been properly utilized in providing effective and cheap solutions to public health challenges. In this case, efforts are being made to promote its use. For this, modernization of AYUSH education is also a priority area. For this purpose, the Modi government has taken several steps in the last three-four years. PM Modi said that India has the greatest legacy as a healer. Also Read – Salutations to the public for giving majority to NDA, thank PM Modi: Nitish Kumar

Dedicating the Institute of Ayurvedic Education and Training, Jamnagar as an institution of national importance and the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur as an institution that attains university status, not only in the modernization of Ayurvedic education but also in the gradual development of traditional medicine. It is considered a historical step.

This will give them the autonomy to upgrade the standards of Ayurvedic education, to prepare various courses according to the national and international demand and to achieve excellence in modern research for maximum evidence.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.