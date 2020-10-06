Ayurveda medicines for COVID-19: Health Ministry tells these medicines for patients with mild symptoms of corona, know what is

List of Ayurveda medicines for mild COVID19 patients: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan released a protocol based on Ayurvedic medicines and yoga for therapeutic management of Kovid-19. It includes medicines like Ashwagandha and AYUSH-64 to prevent corona virus infection and to treat mild symptoms and symptomatic cases. In the presence of AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Harsh Vardhan released the National Dental Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Kovid-19. Also Read – Kovid-19: Corona cases increased in Delhi, number of prohibited areas crosses 2,700

"This protocol with anti-disease steps is not only an important step in the management of Kovid-19, but also in the direction of making traditional knowledge relevant in solving the problems of modern times," the health minister said in a statement. Step is. "He said that unfortunately after independence, much attention was not given to Ayurveda, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid attention to it, given its importance.

The Ministry of AYUSH underlined in the protocol document that the current knowledge says that good immunity is helpful in preventing corona virus infection and epidemic from progressing. The protocol suggests the use of drugs such as Ashwagandha, Guduchi Ghanvati and Chyawanprash for the treatment of high risk people and patients exposed to them. It states that Guduchi Ghanuvati, Guduchi and Peepli or AYUSH-64 can be used to treat untreated patients, to prevent the disease from turning into symptoms and severe forms and to improve the rate of recovery.

The protocol states that Guduchi and Peepli and Ayush-64 pills can be given to Kovid-19 patients with mild symptoms. The dose of these drugs is also mentioned in the protocol. It has been said in the guidelines that along with these medicines, normal and dietary steps should also be followed. It states that people with moderate to severe symptoms should be aware of the treatment options and all serious cases will be referred.

Here is the list-

Doctors can choose medicines from this list based on their medical decisions, suitability, availability and regional preferences. The ministry said that the dose of the medicine can be reduced or increased according to the age, weight and condition of the patient. The protocol document also states that ashwagandha, chyawanprash or alkaline powder can be used to manage lung complications, fatigue and mental health problems after recovering from Kovid-19.

To improve respiratory and cardiovascular capacity, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve immunity, the ministry has listed yoga in the pre-control protocol of Kovid-19. After recovering from Kovid-19 in the document, yoga protocol is also mentioned to improve the capacity of respiratory system and lungs and to reduce stress and anxiety.

It states, “The protocol and related matters are permitted by the Chairman of the Interdisciplinary Committee to incorporate Ayurveda and Yoga in the management of mild symptoms of Kovid-19”. He is also recognized by the Empowered Committee of Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force on Kovid-19. “

In the protocol, dietary steps recommend drinking hot water with ginger, coriander, basil and cumin. Apart from this, it has been advised to take half a teaspoon of turmeric once a night in 150 ml milk and to drink Ayush decoction once a day. The statement said that Harshvardhan expressed satisfaction that easily available Ayurvedic medicines have been included in the protocol.

The Ministry said that this unanimous document has been prepared by the committee of experts from All India Institute of Ayurveda Delhi, Postgraduate Ayurveda Training and Research Institute Jamnagar, National Ayurveda Institute Jaipur, Central Council of Ayurveda Research, Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy and other institutes. .

