Ayurvedic medicines For Coronavirus: Ayurvedic medicines can be effective in these corona patients, these are the names of medicines

Ayurvedic medicines For Coronavirus: A team of doctors from All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi has found that Ayurvedic medicines like Ayush Kwath and Fifatrol can be effective in treating mild and moderate infections of Ayurvedic medicines For Coronavirus. And it may be able to cure the patient quite fast. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Nearly 47 thousand new cases of corona in last 24 hours, lowest death in 1 day after 7 July

According to the ‘Ayurveda Case Report’ published in the journal AIIA under the Ministry of AYUSH, four Ayurvedic medicines – Ayush Kwath, Samphmani Vati, Fifatrol pills and Lakshmivilas Ras, not only Kovid-19 improve the patient’s condition but only six days. Rapid antigen test reports are negative only in the treatment of. Also Read – Delhi government’s big decision, from November 1, passengers can travel on all the seats of buses

Currently, there is no effective drug of Kovid-19 disease. The report, published in October citing the case of a 30-year-old health worker infected with the corona virus, said that the worker was treated with revision therapy (Vaman Karma), in which he was given a dose of Aayush Kwath, Modnivati, Fifatrol pills and Laxmivilas juice. Has gone. This patient was advised to stay indoors, after coronavirus infection was confirmed. Also Read – Disney World had decided to lay off 28 thousand personnel, now the sword hangs at 11 thousand

According to the report, ‘These age-old medicines used for treatment proved to be effective in relieving symptoms like fever, shortness of breath, fatigue and decreased smelling ability. The virus was also effective in eliminating infection because the infection was not detected in the patient’s rapid antigen test after only six days of treatment and the result of the RT-PCR test done on the 16th day was also negative. ”The authors of this report, AIIA K. Dr. Shishir Kumar Mandal, Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, Dr. Charu Sharma, Dr. Shalini Rai and Dr. Anand More.

(input language)