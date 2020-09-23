Ayushman Bharat Yojana latest news update: 1.26 crore people got free treatment, PM Modi proved to be very effective in Corona era

Ayushman Bharat Yojana Benefites Online: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has launched various schemes for the poor families of the country. One of them is Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Under this scheme, health insurance is provided to the poor families of the country for the treatment of five lakh rupees a year. This scheme of Modi government has become very popular. So far more than 12.5 crore e-cards have been issued under this scheme. Let us tell you what is the latest update regarding this plan. Also Read – Big news: Not only poor, Ayushman Bharat scheme will reach ‘the missing middle’

In fact, on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that since the launch of Ayushman Bharat Scheme in September 2018, more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries have received free treatment under this scheme. A statement issued by the Ministry of Health said that so far more than 23,000 hospitals have been empaneled and more than 12.5 crore e-cards have been issued so far. Also Read – Ayushman Bharat Yojana: More than one crore people availed free treatment so far

Significantly, under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, corona patients are also treated. In March this year, the Union Health Ministry had issued an order saying that Covid-19 treatment is covered under Ayushman Bharat under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In such a situation, a large number of poor people took advantage of this scheme even during the Corona period. However, the Health Ministry has not yet released any data about this. Also Read – Covid-19: Beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme will be free and treatment of corona in these hospitals

It also states that 57 percent of the total amount allocated under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has been utilized for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis and newborns.

According to the statement, Harshvardhan presided over ‘Arogya Manthan’ 2.0 to mark the second anniversary of the commencement of the scheme. He said, “More than Rs 15,500 crore has been treated under this scheme. It has saved crores of lives and homes from being destroyed. Every year an estimated six crore families used to go below the poverty line due to high expenditure on treatment. ”

According to the statement, about half of the beneficiaries are girls and women. According to the statement, Harshvardhan said that in these two years, more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries have been provided free treatment under the scheme.