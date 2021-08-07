Ayushmann Khurrana Shoots In Prayagraj And Pens Down Some Random Ideas



Ayushmann Khurrana is lately capturing for Junglee Footage’ Physician G. the actor used to be in Bhopal lately to shoot for this medical-college drama and now looks as if the shoot has shifted its base to Prayagraj.



Whilst the actor shoots in any other town, he doesn’t skip his exercise consultation and neither does he let his ingenious thoughts take a leisure. The actor closing night time shared a publish on his social media the place he penned down some thought-provoking traces. To move together with his ideas, he posted a lovely shirtless image of himself. His caption learn, “The pink brick wall. The semi cloud lined daylight creeping in. The style of my selfmade shake. With The Weeknd’s newest track enjoying on loop. Combating the pandemic with my randomic rhythms of lifestyles. That’s no longer even a phrase. Randomic. Likhte hue iske neeche laal line aa gayi. However aren’t we right here to create our personal traces and paths whilst travelling. Bataya nahi aapko, commute karte karte hum Prayagraj pahunch chuke hain. Inquilab Allahabad!” Now it looks as if the actor will get philosophical whilst understanding, and it’s a dangerous combo of feelings.

Ayushmann shall be enjoying a physician in Physician G and Rakul Preet Singh shall be noticed reverse him. The actor amidst the pandemic additionally shot for 2 different motion pictures – Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. No time to cool for this actor, it’s all paintings.