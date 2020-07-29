Ayushmann Khurrana to Star in ‘Kedarnath’ Director’s Next Film

In style Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is teaming with director Abhishek Kapoor on an as but untitled Bollywood romance. Khurrana will play a cross practical athlete in the movie.

The venture is ready up by Kapoor’s outfit Man In The Sky Footage (“Kedarnath”) and a producer is being finalised.

Khurrana has made it a degree of enjoying various characters in his profession and every of them have been box-office successes. These embrace enjoying a sperm donor in 2012’s “Vicky Donor”; a person who suffers from erectile dysfunction in 2017’s “Shubh Mangal Savdhan”; an alopecia sufferer in 2019’s “Bala”; and an out and proud homosexual man in 2020’s “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.” He lately starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan in “Gulabo Sitabo” that bypassed cinemas and went straight to Amazon Prime Video as cinemas stay closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kapoor’s credit embrace musical “Rock On,” starring Farhan Akhtar, and “Kai Po Che,” that was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s function movie debut.

“Ayushmann and I are each identified for a sure form of cinema and this movie is certainly a particular one for each of us,” stated Kapoor. “We would like audiences to come again to the theatres and watch motion pictures as a group and for that we’ll spare no effort.”

“Abhishek has a really distinct voice in cinema at the moment,” stated Khurrana. “It’s a stunning, progressive love story that may also contact hearts.”

“I’m supremely excited in regards to the bodily transformation that I’ll have to bear,” Khurrana added. “It’s going to current me in an all new avatar. I’ve by no means seemed like this on display screen and I’m wanting ahead to seeing the response of audiences.”

The movie is ready in North India and can start principal images in October.