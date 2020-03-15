Ayushmann Khurrana Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More



Ayushmann Khurrana’s actual title is Nishant Khurrana. Ayushmann is an Indian actor and singer and he’s enjoying a task in Bollywood Films. He was born on 14th Sep 1984. he was well-known after gained MTV actuality present Roadies season 2 in 2014. His first film Vicky donor was profitable motion pictures, after the primary motion pictures he was fashionable within the Bollywood business. He performed a task in lots of profitable Bollywood motion pictures together with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Learn extra to find out about Ayushmann Khurrana Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.

He’s married to his childhood pal Tahira Khan, with whom he has two youngsters. His boy’s title is Virajveer and the lady’s title is Varushka.

Ayushman Khurana is an Indian tv anchor in addition to a movie actor and singer. In Indian tv, he established a spot by means of anchoring. They’re fashionable in nearly each viewers, regardless of TV. Be it an viewers or motion pictures. Ayushman Khurana was born in Chandigarh and his household nonetheless lives there. His father P. Khurana is a well-known astrologer and his mom is a home girl. He additionally has a brother named Aparshakti.

Ayushmann Khurrana Wiki/Biography

Full Identify: Nishant Khurrana

Born: 14 September 1984

Born Place: Chandigarh, India

Occupation: Movie Actor, Singer, Tv Host

Ayushmann Khurrana Movie Profession & Debut



Ayushmann’s profession began with MTV’s well-known present Roadies 2 during which he was the winner. His first job was as a radio jockey at Massive FM, Delhi. After a radio, he turned a video jockey and performed a number of reveals.

Ayushmann began his movie profession in 2012 with a romantic drama film “Vicky Donor”, this film was profitable on box-office. Ayushmann is fashionable after enjoying a task on this film. After this film, he acquired Filmfare Award for Greatest Male Debut for his appearing in Vicky donor film. after these motion pictures he performed a task within the “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” film in 2015, Bhumi Pednekar can also be on this film. after then he performed a task in lots of motion pictures that’s profitable within the box-office. Ayushman all the time performed the function of a special character which is the principle purpose for his success. he performed a task in lots of motion pictures like “Bareilly Ki Barfi” in 2017, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” in 2017, “Badhaai Ho” in 2018, “Dream Lady” in 2019, “Andhadhun” in 2018, “Bala” in 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana Top, Weight, Age

Age: 35 Years As Of 2019

Top: 175 Cm Or 5 Ft 9 Inches

Weight: 70 Kg Or 154 Lbs

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Ayushmann Khurrana Physique Measurement

Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)

Biseps:12 Inches (Approx)

Ayushmann Khurrana Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Virgo

Nick Identify: Ayush

Faculty: St. John’S Excessive Faculty, Chandigarh

Faculty: Dav Faculty, Chandigarh

Training: Grasp Diploma In Mass Communication

Nationality: Indian

Wage: 2-Three Crore/Movie

Web Value: $6 Million

Movie Debut: Vicky Donor In 2012

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Ayushmann Khurrana Household & Caste

Father: P. Khurrana, He Is Astrologer and Politician

Mom: Poonam Khurrana

Brother: Aparshakti Khurrana

Sister: None

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Khatri

Ayushmann Khurrana Favourite Issues

Favourite Colour: Blue, White

Favourite Meals: Rajma Chawal, Rooster Curry, Imarti, Rasgulla

Favourite Actor: Amitabh Bachan, Ranveer Singh

Favourite Actress: Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone

Favourite Vacation spot: New York

Favourite Movie: Tezaab, Deewar, Hum

Favourite Singer: Chris Martin

Favourite Sports activities: Cricket

Ayushmann Khurrana Hobbies

Singing

Enjoying Guitar

Writing Poems

Ayushmann Khurrana Girlfriends, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Tahira Khurrana

Marital Standing: Married

Marriage 12 months: 2011

Spouse: Tahira Khurrana

Little one: Ayushmann Has 2 Kids, Virajveer(Son), Varushka(Daughter)

Unknown Details about Ayushmann Khurrana

Does Ayushmann smoke? – Not Identified

Does Ayushmann drink alcohol? – Sure