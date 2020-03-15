Ayushmann Khurrana Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Ayushmann Khurrana’s actual title is Nishant Khurrana. Ayushmann is an Indian actor and singer and he’s enjoying a task in Bollywood Films. He was born on 14th Sep 1984. he was well-known after gained MTV actuality present Roadies season 2 in 2014. His first film Vicky donor was profitable motion pictures, after the primary motion pictures he was fashionable within the Bollywood business. He performed a task in lots of profitable Bollywood motion pictures together with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Learn extra to find out about Ayushmann Khurrana Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Household, Girlfriend, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.
He’s married to his childhood pal Tahira Khan, with whom he has two youngsters. His boy’s title is Virajveer and the lady’s title is Varushka.
Ayushman Khurana is an Indian tv anchor in addition to a movie actor and singer. In Indian tv, he established a spot by means of anchoring. They’re fashionable in nearly each viewers, regardless of TV. Be it an viewers or motion pictures. Ayushman Khurana was born in Chandigarh and his household nonetheless lives there. His father P. Khurana is a well-known astrologer and his mom is a home girl. He additionally has a brother named Aparshakti.
Ayushmann Khurrana Wiki/Biography
Full Identify: Nishant Khurrana
Born: 14 September 1984
Born Place: Chandigarh, India
Occupation: Movie Actor, Singer, Tv Host
Ayushmann Khurrana Movie Profession & Debut
Ayushmann’s profession began with MTV’s well-known present Roadies 2 during which he was the winner. His first job was as a radio jockey at Massive FM, Delhi. After a radio, he turned a video jockey and performed a number of reveals.
Ayushmann began his movie profession in 2012 with a romantic drama film “Vicky Donor”, this film was profitable on box-office. Ayushmann is fashionable after enjoying a task on this film. After this film, he acquired Filmfare Award for Greatest Male Debut for his appearing in Vicky donor film. after these motion pictures he performed a task within the “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” film in 2015, Bhumi Pednekar can also be on this film. after then he performed a task in lots of motion pictures that’s profitable within the box-office. Ayushman all the time performed the function of a special character which is the principle purpose for his success. he performed a task in lots of motion pictures like “Bareilly Ki Barfi” in 2017, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” in 2017, “Badhaai Ho” in 2018, “Dream Lady” in 2019, “Andhadhun” in 2018, “Bala” in 2019.
Ayushmann Khurrana Top, Weight, Age
Age: 35 Years As Of 2019
Top: 175 Cm Or 5 Ft 9 Inches
Weight: 70 Kg Or 154 Lbs
Eye Colour: Black
Hair Colour: Black
Ayushmann Khurrana Physique Measurement
Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:12 Inches (Approx)
Ayushmann Khurrana Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Virgo
Nick Identify: Ayush
Faculty: St. John’S Excessive Faculty, Chandigarh
Faculty: Dav Faculty, Chandigarh
Training: Grasp Diploma In Mass Communication
Nationality: Indian
Wage: 2-Three Crore/Movie
Web Value: $6 Million
Movie Debut: Vicky Donor In 2012
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian
Ayushmann Khurrana Household & Caste
Father: P. Khurrana, He Is Astrologer and Politician
Mom: Poonam Khurrana
Brother: Aparshakti Khurrana
Sister: None
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Khatri
Ayushmann Khurrana Favourite Issues
Favourite Colour: Blue, White
Favourite Meals: Rajma Chawal, Rooster Curry, Imarti, Rasgulla
Favourite Actor: Amitabh Bachan, Ranveer Singh
Favourite Actress: Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone
Favourite Vacation spot: New York
Favourite Movie: Tezaab, Deewar, Hum
Favourite Singer: Chris Martin
Favourite Sports activities: Cricket
Ayushmann Khurrana Hobbies
- Singing
- Enjoying Guitar
- Writing Poems
Ayushmann Khurrana Girlfriends, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Tahira Khurrana
Marital Standing: Married
Marriage 12 months: 2011
Spouse: Tahira Khurrana
Little one: Ayushmann Has 2 Kids, Virajveer(Son), Varushka(Daughter)
Unknown Details about Ayushmann Khurrana
Does Ayushmann smoke? – Not Identified
Does Ayushmann drink alcohol? – Sure
