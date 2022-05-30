Ayuso approves that 9,000 VTCs circulate in Madrid. Taxi drivers will demonstrate: “It is a law made for 3 large companies”

This Wednesday June 1 Madrid taxi drivers have called a new demonstration in the capital to protest against the new Transport Law of the Community of Madrid, chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

They consider that this law has been made in accordance to large corporations such as Uber or Cabify. Specifically, they say that it is “a tailor-made suit for the large VTC corporations that are in the hands of 3 companies, only 3” (Uber, Cabify and Bolt). It must be remembered that at the beginning of the month the Community of Madrid approved the bill so that the VTC or Tourist Vehicles with Driver continue to operate in the city from October.

Is it legal to accept a mobile service with the new traffic law? We have asked the @DGTes https://t.co/toiPBxJB1H — Madrid Taxi Professional Federation (@FPtaxiMadrid) May 30, 2022

The demonstration has been called by the Professional Taxi Federation, which brings together more than 6,000 holders of licenses hy is that they allege that the new law has not taken into account any of the requests from the taxi driver sector, but it has taken into account what is requested by companies such as Uber.

This problem is not exclusive to Madrid. A week ago about 900 taxis They cut off the Gran Vía in Barcelona to ask the Catalan Government to cease the activities of VTC vehicles.

Positions of other groups

From the Elite Taxi Association they have announced that they will join, despite not having been notified by the Federation: “We will support all the mobilizations that serve to stop this neoliberalism that only uses the word freedom with the sole intention of benefiting to the wealthy”, have been the words of the spokespersons of this association.

🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥🚨🔥

ELITE TAXI MADRID ASSOCIATION INFORMS about its participation in the demonstration called for June 1 pic.twitter.com/tHYUQkqNgi – 𝐄́𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐓𝐀𝐗𝐈 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐃 (@EliteTaxiMadrid) May 25, 2022

However, Autotaxi does not want to support the protest: for fear that “it could put at risk the battery of measures offered to the sector by the Community of Madrid”. This decision has also been discussed by Elite Taxi saying that these measures offered translates to deregulate the taxi sector.

historical controversy





The conflict between the VTC (Tourism Vehicle with Driver) and the taxi sector opened a new chapter in December. A few days ago, the Community of Madrid (CAM) published a Draft Law on urgent measures in this regard, including a modification in the Transport Law to regulate the VTC.

According to the taxi drivers’ organizations, this breached their agreements with the regional government and they demanded changes and compensation in the millions. Between 2014 and 2018 there were big disagreements until these companies were allowed to return to the market in 2018 circulating in the big cities.

Between the years 2018 and 2019 a long list of protests and strikes (including hunger strikes by taxi drivers) had placed limits on VTC applications.

Even the Supreme Court considered it opportune to protect the taxi sector by putting certain limitations to Uber, Cabify or Bolt. At that time, certain limits were placed on VTCs.

9,000 VTC in Madrid from October





The Community of Madrid approved the draft law amending Law 20/1998 on Planning and Coordination of Urban Transport of the Community of Madrid. This means that there will be permission for some 9,000 VCTs to continue operating in Madrid from October.

Of course, with limits established by national law. The Plenary of the Congress of Deputies approved in September 2021 a new law that affects the VTC or transport vehicles with driver. Among other important issues for this sector we find that “new offending types are established in the vehicle rental service with driver.

With this regulation, the provision of services outside the territorial scope where they are established andto pick up customers who have not contracted the service Previously, they will be considered very serious infractions. In addition, circulation to search for clients or encourage the capture of clients who have not previously contracted or requested the service is prohibited.