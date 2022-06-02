Ayuso will keep Uber and Cabify in Madrid in the face of taxi drivers’ protests: “We are not going to ride a donkey”

A few days ago we echoed the protests of the Madrid taxi drivers’ union after it approved the bill so that the VTC or Tourism Vehicles with Driver continue to operate in the city from October.

Ayuso has managed to carry out the new transport law that will allow VTCs to continue operating in the Community of Madrid, thanks to the abstention of Vox, which until now had publicly said that it would vote against it. After this, representatives of taxi drivers present at the Madrid Assembly began to boo, and have been expelled from the House by the President of the Mesa, Eugenia Carballedo.

Taxi drivers consider that this law has been made according to large corporations such as Uber or Cabify. Specifically they say that is “a tailor-made suit for the big VTC corporations which are in the hands of 3 companies, only 3″ (Uber, Cabify and Bolt). In the Community of Madrid there are currently some 16,000 taxi licenses and, from there, some 25,000 workers. As of October there will be 9,000 VTCs in Madrid.

Specifically, this law modifies the Law of Planning and Coordination of Urban Transport of the Community of Madrid, of 1998. This ends with the four-year moratorium and will allow VTCs continue operating in the capital from October.

Controversy for “here is not going to go on a donkey”





And while the taxi drivers have taken to the streets in protest, Ayuso has talked about this law in the Assembly of Madrid, in the face of complaints from parties that ask that control be maintained over the VTC. He criticized “Colau’s Barcelona” where people spend an hour waiting for transportation when there is an event, in his words, and said that in Madrid all transportation models have to coexist.

And his most controversial words of the day: “here you are not going to go on a donkey like you want (addressing Mónica García from Más Madrid) or as her friend Colau wants”.

These last words have raised blisters. Especially and, again, in the taxi sector. From the Collective Resistance VTC consider that President Ayuso insults all public #transport professionals by comparing them to “going on a donkey”.

national limits

The Community of Madrid approved the Law amending Law 20/1998 on Planning and Coordination of Urban Transport in the Community of Madrid. This translates to there will be permission for some 9,000 VCT to continue operating in Madrid from October.

Of course, with limits established by national law. The Plenary of the Congress of Deputies approved in September 2021 a new law that affects the VTC or transport vehicles with driver. among other matters important for this sector we find that “new offending types are established in the car rental service with driver.

With this regulation, the provision of services outside the territorial scope where they are established and the collection of clients who have not previously contracted the service will be considered very serious infractions. In addition, circulation to search for clients or encourage the capture of clients who have not previously contracted or requested the service is prohibited.