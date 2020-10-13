Azam Khan gets bail, will not be able to come out of jail, order for release of MLA wife and son

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court of Azam Khan, senior leader of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and MP from Rampur, on Tuesday approved the bail. Azam Khan along with his MLA wife Dr. Tanzin Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan have also got bail. The court has directed the release of Dr. Tanzin Fatma and son Abdullah Azam Khan from jail immediately, while Azam Khan has been ordered to be released after the statement of the complainant of the case, Akash Saxena. Also Read – Video: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev suddenly fell down while doing yoga on elephant’s back

The court expected the trial court Aligarh to record the statement of the complainant within three months of the court opening. This order has been given by Justice Siddharth while dismissing the bail applications of Dr. Tanzin Fatima, Mohammad Azam Khan and Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan. Also Read – Rajya Sabha Election: BJP can win nine out of 10 vacancies in Rajya Sabha in UP, SP will suffer heavy loss

It is alleged that Azam Khan and Tanzin Fatima have two birth certificates of their son. One Nagar Palika Parishad has been built from Rampur and the other Municipal Corporation Lucknow. There is a great difference in the date of birth between the two. Also Read – CBI takes over investigation of Hathras gangrape case

Abdullah Azam Khan is accused of contesting the assembly elections by taking advantage of a fake birth certificate. The High Court has canceled their election. Abdullah Azam Khan said that he had no role in making birth certificate. Therefore, be released on bail. Tanzin Fatima said that bail should be granted for being a woman.

Explain that even after bail in both the cases, Azam Khan will not be able to come out of the jail. The court had passed the decision on 17 September after hearing the matter. Apart from Majkura cases, many cases are also registered on Azam Khan. Until he gets bail in all cases, he will not be able to come out of jail.

Earlier, SP MP Azam and wife Tanzin Fatima and their son Abdullah had been granted bail on October 7 by the MP-MLA Special Court in Rampur in three cases of land grab of farmers at Johar University.

BJP worker Akash Saxena had lodged an FIR alleging that Azam Khan and Dr Tazin Fatima had made two birth proofs from their son Abdullah Azam Khan’s two places.

– A certificate from Nagar Palika Parishad Rampur on 28 January 2012

– Whereas the second certificate was built on 21 April 2015 from Municipal Corporation Lucknow.

Date of birth is recorded in the first birth certificate, January 1, 1993 and this certificate was used to make passports etc. and was misused in foreign travel.

At the same time, the second birth certificate records the date of birth as 30 September, 1990 and it was misused in government documents, contesting assembly elections and giving various recognition to Johar University.

– Both birth certificates were forged and were used for personal benefits by the accused persons.

While granting bail, the court said, “The view of this court is that since the third petitioner (Abdullah Azam Khan) has not given any affidavit before the Municipal Corporation, Lucknow to change his date of birth, but it has been referred to by Tajin Fatima and Mohammad Azam Khan Done by him, so he deserves to be released with immediate effect. “

– The court said, “Tajine Fatima as a woman should get the benefit of Section 437 (1) of CrPC and she should be released on bail.

– The court said that the statement of the complainant to Mohammad Azam Khan should be released on the date of filing in the lower court – All the applicants have criminal history, but in any case they have not been convicted by the court. “

– The court said that the petitioners will not tamper with the evidence of the trial by putting pressure on the witnesses during the investigation or trial of the trial and will cooperate in the hearing without trying to postpone the hearing.

Also, after release on bail, they will not engage in any criminal activity or commit any crime.