Azam Khan’s son claims – Policemen weren’t engaged in safety however in Reiki, mentioned – can shoot at any time

UP Meeting Election 2022: Jailed Samajwadi Birthday celebration (SP) chief of Azam Khan (Azam Khan) son of Abdullah Azam Khan (Abdullah Azam Khan) He has instructed the risk to his lifestyles handiest from the policemen engaged in his safety. Whilst discussing with newshounds and leaders of his birthday party on Friday, Abdullah Azam mentioned that all of us wish to struggle elections with complete drive. Focused on the Yogi govt, he mentioned that if I’m unsuitable then defeat me, you’ve officials, you’ve police with you, you’ve two governments. Consistent with Abdullah (Abdullah Azam Khan), I’m on my own, there’s no one with me. It’s tricky to accept as true with even the police officers who’re with me.Additionally Learn – BJP President JP Nadda campaigns door-to-door in UP, accuses Akhilesh Yadav of eliminating terrorist instances

#WATCH | SP chief Abdullah Azam Khan says, “…You might have officials with you, Police with you, two govts with you. I’m on my own, I don’t have any one with me. I don’t even accept as true with the Policemen who’re with me, they may be able to shoot me…They’re no longer deployed for my safety however for my recce.” (28.01) %.twitter.com/kUxlsPhdBE – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2022

Azam Khan’s son mentioned that I don’t accept as true with the policemen who’re strolling with me, they must shoot me for what, can’t be mentioned. Speaking about his safety, the SP chief mentioned that my safety is finished by means of my boss or by means of the individuals who stroll with me. He mentioned that the policemen had been engaged with me no longer for my protection however for my reiki, in order that it may be saved a watch on who I’m assembly with. Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Amit Shah campaigned in Rudra Prayag, sought votes at the foundation of labor

Azam Khan’s son and spouse have filed their nomination papers as birthday party’s applicants from the similar meeting constituency. Consistent with the web site of the Election Fee, Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan and his mom Tajin Fatima have filed their affidavits from Swar meeting seat in Rampur district. Abdullah Azam Khan used to be lately launched from prison. Azam Khan, who used to be a cupboard minister within the earlier govt led by means of Akhilesh Yadav, had filed his nomination papers on Thursday whilst in prison for the meeting elections from Rampur seat.