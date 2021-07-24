Azerbaijan Sentences 13 Armenian Squaddies To Prison

BAKU, Azerbaijan – (AP) – A court docket in Azerbaijan on Friday sentenced 13 Armenian squaddies to 6 years in jail on fees of terrorism and unlawful access into the rustic.

They have been amongst greater than 60 Armenian servicemen arrested in December, a couple of month after the top of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh area. That area and surrounding spaces in Azerbaijan were underneath Armenian regulate for the reason that finish of a separatist conflict in 1994.



All over ultimate 12 months’s conflict, which killed about 6,000 folks, Azerbaijan took regulate of a lot of Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring spaces. A treaty negotiated via Russia obliged Armenia to relinquish regulate of the territories and left Azerbaijan in ownership of huge portions of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The convicted squaddies and the others have been arrested in Hadrut, part of Nagorno-Karabakh now underneath Azerbaijan regulate. A few of the ones arrested in December have been returned to Armenia in change for maps of minefields, whilst others have not begun to look in court docket.

