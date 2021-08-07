B-52s Lead New US Air Drive Strike To Prevent Taliban Advance Into Afghanistan

The US despatched B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan on Saturday to opposite the new Taliban advance.

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the mainstay of the USA strategic air power since 1952, flew into Afghanistan from Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, The Occasions of London reported, mentioning Division of Protection resources.



The nuclear-powered plane service USS Ronald Reagan, stationed within the Arabian Sea, is contributing its F/A-18 Tremendous Hornet fighter jets to the missions, however they aren’t concerned within the bombing, the document says. Lockheed AC-130 Specter assault plane, dubbed the arena’s deadliest gunship, have additionally been despatched into motion.

The USA Air Drive assault comes because the Taliban achieve flooring throughout Afghanistan within the wake of the near-total departure of the American troops ordered via President Biden.

A United States Air Drive B-52 Stratofortress heavy bomber drops bombs over Afghanistan. US Air Drive/Getty Photographs

The city of Zaranj in Nimroz, a southwestern province bordering Iran, was once overrun via the Taliban on Friday, making it the primary provincial capital to fall since international troops withdrew. In the meantime, within the Afghan capital of Kabul, insurgents have killed Dawa Khan Menapal, the federal government’s leader media officer, resources say.

The deteriorating safety state of affairs pressured the USA embassy on Saturday insist US electorate go away Afghanistan straight away.

Protection resources insisted that the plan was once to proceed air moves after August 31, the date set for the withdrawal of the remaining last US troops in Afghanistan.