B.A.P’s Himchan Opens Up About His Feelings And Hopes For The Future In First Post In Almost 2 Years

B.A.P’s Himchan shared how a lot he misses his followers, his hopes for a greater future, and extra.

On July 16, he posted the next message on Instagram with a photograph of the night time sky:

I miss you a lot. It’s already been over two years and I feel I’ve solely come to overlook you extra throughout that point. All I can say is ‘Thanks’ to everybody who’s waited for me up till now, so it’s much more painful. Because of the heartache and the phrases that have been so totally different from the reality, and because of the hardship that made me really feel I couldn’t maintain respiration like this, there was even a time after I had dangerous intentions. However because of B.A.P that was my the whole lot.. and all of my followers who believed in me, I didn’t surrender. Regardless of what’s true and whatever the purpose, I’ve all the time felt sorry for worrying you and hurting you, and I apologize. I wish to see you all once more with a vibrant smile. My followers are like an enormous universe to me. Each hour of daily, I’m dreaming of being along with followers and enthusiastic about it. I wish to talk with followers once more, and I wish to make it as much as you with my exhausting work and sincerity. Our hopes and journey gained’t finish. We are going to meet once more quickly, and we’ll make a brand new begin collectively. I spend the day hoping for the day after we’ll meet once more. I wish to see you once more.

Himchan’s final put up on Instagram was from September 5, 2018, shortly earlier than he was accused of indecent act by compulsion for allegedly sexually harassing a lady. Himchan denied the accusation, and his trial continues to be ongoing.

