B.A.P’s Himchan Receives Prison Sentence For Indecent Act By Compulsion

B.A.P’s Himchan has been sentenced to jail in his first trial over expenses of indecent act by compulsion.

On February 24, the Seoul Central District Court docket sentenced Himchan to 10 months in jail. He has additionally been ordered to full 40 hours of a sexual violence therapy program.

“In accordance with the examined proof, the sufferer’s testimony is credible and helps the information charged,” said Decide Jung Sung Wan. “For this cause, the defendant is discovered responsible on the information charged.”

“Contemplating the main points of the defendant’s crime, the crime is critical and he has additionally not been forgiven by the sufferer,” the decide said. “Whereas the defendant is being sentenced to jail at the moment, the courtroom is just not putting him in detention so that he’s given an opportunity to hunt forgiveness from the sufferer.”

Himchan was charged with committing an indecent act by compulsion towards a lady in her twenties (hereafter known as “A”) at a visitor home in Namyangju on July 24, 2018. In accordance with A, there had been three males and three girls—together with herself and Himchan—consuming collectively on the home on the time of the incident.

A said that the indecent act had taken place with out her consent, whereas Himchan’s aspect said that a misunderstanding had occurred when he was with an acquaintance and associates after being invited by the acquaintance. In August of 2019, Himchan reportedly filed a prison grievance towards A for suspicions of joint blackmail, and A was forwarded to the prosecution by the police with a suggestion for indictment.

Throughout Himchan’s trial in July 2019, his lawyer said, “There have been emotions of curiosity between the 2. It wasn’t specific consent, however there was implied consent, which is why it isn’t indecent act by compulsion.”

