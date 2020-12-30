B.A.P’s Jongup, Dal Shabet’s Woohee, JBJ95’s Kenta, And More To Star In New Film About Idols

B.A.P’s Jongup, Dal Shabet’s Woohee, JBJ95’s Kenta, ELRIS’s Sohee, NOIR’s Ryu Hoyeon, and former SONAMOO member Nahyun will likely be starring in a brand new film!

“Idol Recipe” (literal title) is a comedic idol music movie about an unknown idol group named Bella, which has grow to be a disorderly mess attributable to their company’s poor therapy. Bella overcomes their battle with an evil supervisor who tries to promote them off, they usually ultimately achieve coming into the Billboard charts.

Jongup will likely be enjoying Bella’s genius composer Jang Jun. In the movie, Jang Jun is a determine who can have a constructive affect on the group by producing a tune that helps Bella rise to the highest. Woohee will play Bella’s producer Kelly, and Kenta will play the group’s proficient dancer Redi. Nahyun will tackle the function of Bella’s visible Jenia who’s courting Jang Jun. The group’s chief and math genius Do Younger will likely be performed by Ryu Hoyeon, and the feminine chief and primary vocal Ji Ahn will likely be performed by Sohee.

The movie will likely be helmed by director Peter Lee, who labored on KBS’s “Full Home” and SBS’s “Trend 70s” and “The Nice Ambition.” He additionally produced the online drama “Immutable Legislation of First Love” in 2015 and the online film “Romantic Boss” in 2016.

A supply from Jongup’s Large Ocean ENM shared some feedback about his casting within the movie. They stated, “Jongup is doing his greatest to completely tackle his function in ‘Idol Recipe.’ He’ll showcase a special type of allure from the type he reveals on stage as an artist. Please ship numerous help in order that Jongup can develop his presence as an actor.”

Jongup, who debuted as a member of B.A.P, lately made his solo debut with the brand new single “HEADACHE.” He additionally showcased his performing abilities via the play “Misplaced Village–⁠Donghyuk’s Pocha” (literal title).

“Idol Recipe” will reportedly start filming in January.

Supply (1) (2) (3)