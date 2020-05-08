B.A.P’s Jongup Talks About Making His Solo Debut, Signing With A New Company, And More

On Might 7, Jongup held a showcase to mark the discharge of his first solo album, “Headache.”

Jongup debuted in 2012 with the group B.A.P. In 2019, he parted methods with TS Leisure and signed with The Groove Firm.

On the showcase, Jongup stated, “After I promoted as a part of a group, I might share the strain of showing on stage with the others, however now I’ve to do it alone. I’ve to take part in each side of the efficiency and overcome the strain alone, so I feel I realized so much by way of the preparation of this album. That is my first official solo debut. Thanks to the followers who waited for me. That is my first step as Moon Jongup, so please proceed to ship me your love in order that I can proceed to stroll this path.”

About his new company, he stated, “Issues ended effectively with my earlier company and I’ve met a brand new company that I may focus on numerous issues with as I ready for my album. That is the primary time we’ve labored collectively, so we labored onerous to organize an album that everybody may love.”

About the title monitor of his album, “Headache,” he stated, “It’s in regards to the headache feeling you get if you assume always about somebody you will have a crush on. It’s a track that you may take heed to comfortably.”

He continued, “B.A.P had a really robust picture, so I did my finest to match that, however my solo album is nearer to my pure picture. I’m working to indicate all the pieces that I do know I can do effectively. I had no time to fulfill up whereas I used to be making ready for the album, however the members despatched me their assist by way of texts and social media. They gave me the power to work tougher.”

Try the MV for Jongup’s solo debut “Headache” right here!

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews