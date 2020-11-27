B.A.P’s Youngjae Reassures Fans That He Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19

On November 26, B.A.P’s Youngjae took to Instagram to reassure followers concerning the outcomes of his latest COVID-19 check.

He wrote, “You had been actually apprehensive, proper? I obtained examined yesterday and obtained the detrimental consequence at present! I believed I ought to discuss it after the outcomes got here out, so it took just a little time for me to inform you. Everybody, watch out of the coronavirus and put on masks! I’m sorry for making you are concerned.”

Youngjae, who debuted with B.A.P in 2012, launched his first solo mini album “Fancy” in April 2019. He can be showing within the tvN drama “Mr. Queen,” which premieres in December, as an actor.

“Mr. Queen” not too long ago shut down manufacturing after a few of its background actors examined constructive for COVID-19.

“Mr. Queen” will probably be accessible on Viki. Try a teaser right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)