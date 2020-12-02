B.B. King Estate Responds to Drake & Lil Wayne’s ‘B.B. King Freestyle’

Over the weekend, Drake and Lil Wayne broke the web with their first collaboration since 2017, “B.B. King Freestyle.” The music is off Wayne’s new “No Ceilings 3” mixtape, which is hosted by DJ Khaled, and has already garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Vassal Benford — the chairman of B.B. King’s property, who’s executive-producing King’s official biopic with the bluesman’s household — offers “an enormous thumbs up,” and desires to invite Drake, Wayne and Khaled to work with the property on a hip-hop album to be launched by Common Music Group alongside the biopic.

“Once I heard ‘B.B. King Freestyle,’ I used to be shocked, as that is precisely what we needed,” Benford says. “We’re in talks to do a brand new hip-hop album with our crew and Common Music Group, to usher within the new millennium with B.B. King and high A-list hip-hop artists.”

Vassal Benford, chairman of the B.B. King Estate

Benford says that the hip-hop album will pattern King’s music in addition to embody unique music from artists paying tribute to King. As for who will executive-produce the album, Benford has his eye on Khaled.

“Mr. King is a musical icon and legend, and the blues is relatable all around the world,” Benford says. “For DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Drake to present love makes an enormous assertion on behalf of the music world relating to B.B. King and the importance of the blues. We want to thank them on behalf of the relations and the B.B. King Estate, and welcome all three artists to the undertaking in no matter capability.”

Not solely will there be a King tribute hip-hop album launched with the biopic, Benford additionally has plans for data within the nation, EDM and conventional blues genres. He has hopes for the standard album to characteristic a star-studded lineup of King’s collaborators and pals, together with Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Taj Mahal, Bono, Richie Sambora, Slash and Keith Richards.

“Music is love, and Mr. King was all about love together with his music and bringing individuals collectively,” Benford says. “In essence, we’re going to carry B.B. King’s music full circle across the globe as a part of the B.B. King legacy initiative.”

Titled “B.B.: The King of the Blues,” the official biopic is about to go into pre-production in 2021. Benford just lately executive-produced the movies “After” and “After We Collided.” As a producer, Benford has labored with the likes of Toni Braxton, Justin Bieber, Diplo, Skrillex, Main Lazer and Marshmello.