B.Ed. in the new education policy, these major changes will be in the TET course, teachers will have to adopt new ways of teaching

new Delhi: Many changes are being made under the new education in the country, in this sequence, many changes are being made in the education policy for students. To provide better education, teachers will also be provided with extensive training and new teaching options. In the same order, B.Ed. and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) course will also be expanded. These changes are being made to ensure the quality of education in B.Ed and Teacher Eligibility Test. Also Read – Many important changes made in the new education policy regarding CTET & TET, will also affect the recruitment process, know details

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on the topic of new changes, “Along with ensuring the important role of teachers, the quality of teacher education, recruitment, posting, conditions of service and teachers’ rights have been assessed. The change has been ensured by extending the B.Ed program along with the teacher eligibility test. ” Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said- Universities will not be able to give recognition to more than 300 colleges

The Union Education Minister said, “Enhancing the capabilities of teachers to the maximum level is an important set goal of the new education policy. Teachers will be given more autonomy to choose those aspects of curriculum and teaching. Teachers will have to do teaching work from the point of view of all-round development keeping in mind the social and emotional aspects. Teachers will be honored in the event of positive results by adopting such method. Under the new policy, teachers will get opportunities for sustainable professional development. ” Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Ministry of Education and MyGov is organizing essay competition for school students, learn all the things related to Participate

Education Minister Nishank said, “Education policy will emphasize on reduction in school curriculum burden, increased flexibility, learning in a constructive way rather than by rote learning.”

In the new education policy, many types of changes will be made for teachers. Under this, there will be fundamental changes in the process of reading and teaching in the school. Many changes can also be seen in the textbooks of school students. While students will get more opportunities to learn under the new curriculum, on the other hand, teachers will also have to adopt new ways of learning.

Union Education Minister Nishank said, “School text books will also be changed. Where possible, teachers will also have a number of options in fixed textbooks. They will now have several sets of such textbooks, which will include the required national and local material. Due to this, they will be able to teach in such a way that according to their own style of teaching and the needs of their students. “