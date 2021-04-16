General News

B.I Announces Official Fan Club Name

April 16, 2021
B.I now has an official fan membership title!

On April 15, it was introduced that B.I’s followers shall be referred to as ID.

Which means “id,” ID signifies that the followers full B.I’s id and that B.I along with followers will construct their very own id as they work together with one another.

B.I just lately launched “Midnight Blue” for his “LOVE STREAMING” challenge, with proceeds from the album donated to World Imaginative and prescient. Test it out right here!

