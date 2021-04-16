B.I Announces Official Fan Club Name

B.I now has an official fan membership title!

On April 15, it was introduced that B.I’s followers shall be referred to as ID.

Which means “id,” ID signifies that the followers full B.I’s id and that B.I along with followers will construct their very own id as they work together with one another.

[Dear. ID] Unveiling B.I’s official fan title. ‘ID (BE IDENTITY/아이디)’ is a reputation for those that completes B.I’s id. It implies that B.I and ‘ID’ sharing one another’s feeling and rising collectively in order that we collectively can construct our new id. — official131label (@131_label_) April 15, 2021

B.I just lately launched “Midnight Blue” for his “LOVE STREAMING” challenge, with proceeds from the album donated to World Imaginative and prescient. Test it out right here!