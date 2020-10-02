B.I.G’s Benji Announces Departure From The Group

On October 1, B.I.G’s Benji took to his private Instagram account to announce he was leaving the group.

He uploaded completely different images of himself and his members and defined in Korean and English that his contract with GH Leisure had come to an finish after seven years. Because of this, he has determined to go away the group in pursuit of solo actions. He spoke about how he vividly remembers naming the group with their company, in addition to their first efficiency and live performance collectively.

He additionally added a person message to every of his members and thanked his company for his or her care. After apologizing to followers for the sudden information, he additionally thanked them for his or her love and assist.

Later, Benji uploaded an extended video speaking extra in depth about his plans shifting ahead.

B.I.G made their debut on July 2014 as a five-member group with their single “Good day.” Member Jinseok later joined the group in January 2019. The group’s newest comeback was in November 2019 with “Phantasm.”