B.I Talks About Collaborating With Epik High On New Track

B.I has shared his gratitude for Epik High after their latest collaboration!

On January 18, Epik High launched “Epik High Is Right here 上,” the primary a part of their tenth studio album, with the observe “Acceptance Speech” that includes B.I.

Not solely did B.I function on the track, however he additionally labored alongside Epik High to assist write each the track and the lyrics. Concerning their collaboration, B.I shared, “I assumed that I could trigger an inconvenience to Epik High so even after receiving the provide, I couldn’t simply resolve. Nonetheless, I gained lots of braveness from the recommendation and encouragement they gave me and got here to take part on this track after lots of contemplation.”

B.I continued, “Collaborating with Epik High, whom I’ve been a fan of for a very long time, was like a dream to me. I as soon as once more need to thank my seniors for giving me the chance to function on such an excellent track like this.”

Following the previous iKON member’s departure from the group in 2019, B.I was appointed an govt director of IOK firm final October.

Supply (1)