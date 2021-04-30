B.O.Y Announces Disbandment + Song Yu Vin Leaves The Music Works And Clarifies Details In Agency’s Statement

The Music Works Entertainment announced B.O.Y is officially disbanding.

On April 30, the agency released an official statement about Song Yu Vin’s departure from the agency and military enlistment.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is The Music Works Entertainment.

First of all, we’d like to thank the fans who loved our artist Song Yu Vin.

After a long discussion with him, we decided to respect his decision to join the military and agreed to terminate his exclusive contract early.

It was not an easy choice for both sides, but we wanted to respect the artist’s opinion.

We sincerely thank Song Yu Vin for doing his best during the six and a half years he’s been with The Music Works Entertainment since 2015, and we will fully support his future.

We would also like to express our gratefulness to both domestic and foreign fans for their generous support for Song Yu Bin’s activities.

In addition, after much deliberation, we decided to wrap up B.O.Y’s activities.

We’d like to apologize to the fans for the sudden news.

Thank you.