B.O.Y Announces Disbandment + Song Yu Vin Leaves The Music Works And Clarifies Details In Agency’s Statement

The Music Works Entertainment announced B.O.Y is officially disbanding.
On April 30, the agency released an official statement about Song Yu Vin’s departure from the agency and military enlistment.
Read the full statement below:
Hello, this is The Music Works Entertainment.
First of all, we’d like to thank the fans who loved our artist Song Yu Vin.
After a long discussion with him, we decided to respect his decision to join the military and agreed to terminate his exclusive contract early.
It was not an easy choice for both sides, but we wanted to respect the artist’s opinion.
We sincerely thank Song Yu Vin for doing his best during the six and a half years he’s been with The Music Works Entertainment since 2015, and we will fully support his future.
We would also like to express our gratefulness to both domestic and foreign fans for their generous support for Song Yu Bin’s activities.
In addition, after much deliberation, we decided to wrap up B.O.Y’s activities.
We’d like to apologize to the fans for the sudden news.
Thank you.
Not long after the statement was released, Song Yu Vin shared a message on his Instagram account.
Read his full message below:
Hello, this is Song Yu Vin.
I left the agency that I have been with for a long time. Many things happened in six years. I’m grateful to everyone I worked with, and I learned a lot.
The contract was terminated normally at the end of the term. My military enlistment has not been decided yet, and I plan to go in good health when the time comes. I would like to inform you that the disbandment of B.O.Y was decided after sufficient discussion with Kook Heon hyung.
I’d like to sincerely thank Meet You (fandom name) and our fans for loving B.O.Y.
Thank you so much for your warm hearts, and they mean a lot to me. I will do my best to meet you more often.
I’ll come back soon with new plans. Please keep supporting my future.
Thank you.
B.O.Y is a duo consisting of former MYTEEN members and “Produce X 101” contestants Kim Kook Heon and Song Yu Vin. They debuted on January 7, 2020 with the mini album “Phase One : YOU” and its title track “My Angel.”
