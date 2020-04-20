B-Real on 4/20 in the Time of Coronavirus, the ‘New Guidelines’ of Touring – Variety

As the music and marijuana industries cope with the coronavirus, Cypress Hill’s chief smokesman B-Real can be feeling the pandemic’s affect.

The 4/20 vacation was meant to coincide with the launch his solo album, a Cypress Hill tour and the opening of a brand new dispensary in outdoors of Palm Springs (he has 5 Dr. Greenthumb dispensaries in California — Los Angeles, Sylmar, Sacramento, Eureka and San Francisco). However like the relaxation of America, B-Real, 49, is usually staying house today and taking part in his share of Zoom occasions (like the Nice American Sesh In, in which he and Tommy Chong are sharing a time slot).

B-Real’s new album “Los Meros” (Spanish slang for “bosses,” says the rapper of Mexican and Cuban descent) options the likes of Paul Wall, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa and Xzibit and was written and produced with fellow rapper Berner, their fourth collaboration since 2014 (the 38-year-old Berner is a precept in the Cookies dispensary franchise). B-Real talked to Variety about the course of of making music, how the Covid-19 disaster is affecting musicians and the place the hashish business is heading throughout a time of lockdown and even issues about smoking.

How is the coronavirus affecting you personally?

We’re hunkering down, adhering to the security insurance policies and simply laying low. It’s robust as an artist as a result of we’re continuously creating, working on music or different issues. We had a bunch of exhibits lined up via the 12 months. We’ve been discovering methods to nonetheless be inventive and do some fascinating issues through the social community. Rather a lot of folks now are being very inventive in that house to make up for not being on the market enjoying exhibits.

What do you see as the future of live performance touring and festivals?

Like many artists, we’re wanting into streaming some exhibits in order that we will play music for our followers and contribute in that manner. I’ve been doing livestreams for a quantity of years, so we’re very accustomed to this house. It comes all the way down to utilizing that have to do performances with Cypress through the livestream. However all of us are in totally different locations. [Percussionist Eric] Bobo is in Texas. [DJ] Mixmaster Mike is in Amsterdam. [Rapper] Sen Canine is in Nevada and I’m in California. That’s just about the problem, with the ability to determine the logistics of how we will do a efficiency with all people being in a unique state or nation. However we’re wanting into it.

Do you assume giant gathering like concert events and festivals might not come again?

I consider reside performances are going to return again as a result of there’s nothing like the reside expertise with folks congregating in live performance halls and at festivals collectively. There’s an vitality to it. Now that individuals have gone via this kind of scenario, there will likely be new guidelines. They’re going to be checking folks at the door to see if they’ve a fever. I consider taking temperature might be going to be a brand new protocol wherever that lots congregate. I think about department shops and theme parks like Disneyland are going to do that finally. There will likely be a brand new manner of throwing these concert events. I don’t assume that the reside live performance will go away. It’s simply too vital to folks.

Is it time to jot down off 2020 so far as reside performances and main live performance excursions?

Except one thing occurs on a breakthrough, sure. They will not be conventional reside present for this 12 months to guarantee that we burn the virus off as a lot as doable. Who is aware of? It might flip round. [Right now] it’s the livestreams time to shine.

How did you and Berner hyperlink up?

He’s like a youthful brother to me. We met at the Rainbow Bar and Grill [in West Hollywood] a few years again once we have been hanging on the market nightly. I’d been listening to about him and listening to about the Cookies for days. There was rather a lot of hype on it. Sooner or later, he requested about doing a music undertaking collectively. At the moment, Cypress was between excursions. In the subsequent couple of days, he had a studio booked. We did one tune after which we did a number of extra songs. These songs was our first album, “Prohibition”[in 2014]. From that time on we grew to become tight. We had rather a lot of stuff in frequent musically and in the hashish business. We realized we had chemistry and we labored collectively properly.

What’s the recording course of like with Berner in comparison with a Cypress album?

With Cypress, we have been all the time secretive about our classes. It was a really closed-off vibe. We didn’t need any outdoors influences. However with Berner and even my solo stuff, I invite some folks in so there’s a vibe. While you’re having time, the work simply comes really easy. The albums I’ve made with Berner are some of the best information that I’ve ever made in phrases of creativity. Prophets [of Rage] was fairly straightforward too. You’ve bought to have enjoyable. With Cypress, we had enjoyable, however we have been very severe. We have been very darkish and offended. It was a very totally different sort of get-down

There aren’t any apparent weed songs on “Los Meros.” How come?

We’ve been making albums about weed for the final three [Prohibition] albums. We wished to make songs and make references to the weed and to our outlets and strains, as a substitute of it being all about that. Early on with Cypress, as a result of hashish was such a giant subject with us, folks forgot that we have been a music group and never simply this pot-driven, activist hip-hop band. We bought referred to as the pot band for such a very long time and folks forgot that we really made music that had nothing to do with hashish. That was one thing that caught with me for a very long time. Even with Cypress, not each tune was about weed. On each album, there was a tune devoted to it, whether or not it was celebration or schooling. But it surely wasn’t essentially the complete album. However that’s how folks checked out us.

Visitors on “Los Meros” together with Everlast from Home of Ache and Xzibit. How did that come about?

We recorded in late December and the first few weeks of January earlier than this craziness occurred. All people got here in and labored on it. … Everlast is one of my greatest pals in the world. I hit him up and instructed him we wished to get him on a tune or two. He was there [at Conway Studio in Hollywood] in an hour and knocked it out. Xzibit is a high-skilled rapper — one of the greatest on the market. He got here and put his s–t down. It was a terrific spark. When Xzibit’s on that mic, he’s a beast.

It’s not the typical 4/20 this 12 months, how are you dealing with the disaster at your Dr. Greenthumb shops?

Luckily, they labeled dispensaries as important companies, which was a terrific factor to do for individuals who use medicinally. For these of us who use recreationally, it’s a bonus. We must always be grateful for that. We’ve been doing properly. The primary week of all this we noticed an enormous surge in gross sales. Individuals have been panic shopping for, stocking up on as a lot herb as they may. They didn’t understand how lengthy rather a lot of us would keep open. As soon as we have been deemed important companies, the shopping for went again to regular. Now we’re doing the numbers we might usually do. We’re working towards rather a lot of security. All of our budtenders and workers are carrying masks and gloves. We’re sanitizing the place each 30 minutes. We’re solely letting 5 prospects in at a time and ensure they maintain six ft aside from one another. Identical factor with the strains outdoors. Most of the prospects are carrying masks and gloves. We’re additionally providing supply. We’re attempting to be as protected as doable in all of our places.

What about the new retailer in Cathedral Metropolis. Is that going to open?

We have been imagined to open on April 11 however determined to push it again a pair of weeks and possibly do a mushy launch. That place has a smoke lounge, however that may keep closed till we’re allowed to open it. We’re simply taking it daily and doing what’s requested of us by the State and the county.

The place do you see the marijuana business heading?

The over-taxation of our business is ridiculous. [Taxes are as high as 47% in California.] The margins are f–ed up as a result of of the taxation right here in California. We’re getting so f–ed as enterprise homeowners in the hashish business. As a result of our model got here from music into the hashish house, we had a head begin. I instructed folks [in 2016], this chance to legalize is cool, however realistically the manner that it’s mapped out, it’s going to flush out all the mother and pop, small impartial enterprise homeowners. Manufacturers like mine won’t be affected. However many others are going to should promote their licenses or in the event that they’re lucky, companion up with a giant model. That is one thing I used to be saying earlier than it grew to become authorized in California and I bought s–t for it. And now look, rather a lot of these individuals are bitching and moaning about the state of the enterprise.

There’s been speak, as a result of the virus, of curbing smoking and vaping. The place do you stand on this?

I’m smoking. I maintain energetic with my exercise routine. Individuals should be energetic. You may’t simply sit round doing nothing. I believe that’s going to have an effect on extra people who find themselves shopping for hashish and concentrates on the black market. All that s–t is untested. Individuals don’t know if it’s clear, if it has mildew in it, if it’s flushed out in all probability or has PGRs [plant growth regulators]. Individuals with respiratory issues may be allergic to that. However for those who’re shopping for clear hashish, it’s much less more likely to be an issue. I believe people who find themselves in good well being and maintain energetic and don’t have respiratory points will likely be tremendous.