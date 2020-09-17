B1A4 Confirmed To Make Comeback

B1A4 is making their long-awaited comeback!

On September 17, WM Leisure revealed, “B1A4 is making a comeback with the three members as a full group. They’re making ready to launch an album in late October.”

This would be the group’s first musical launch in roughly one yr and 9 months since their fan music “A Day of Love,” which was launched across the time of CNU’s enlistment. It would even be B1A4’s first comeback for the reason that group was restructured as a trio following Baro and Jinyoung‘s departure from the company.

The members are additionally engaged on particular person actions whereas making ready for his or her comeback. Gongchan is at the moment starring in MBC every1’s “Lonely Sufficient to Love,” and Sandeul just lately launched a brand new album titled “My Little Thought Ep.01.” CNU was just lately discharged from the navy.

